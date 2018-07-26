Phil Ivey And Tom Dwan Bid Farewell To The HKD 100,000 Short Deck Ante-Only Tournament

Tom Dawn (Left) and Phil Ivey (Right)

Both Tom Dwan and Phil Ivey, the two global poker geniuses couldn't compete the felt and were railed on day 1b of the HKD 100,000 Short Deck Ante-Only tournament.

Although both the players had made a good start, neither's cards backed their intentions up. Ivey lost out with AQ vs AJ when two more jacks appeared, whereas Dwan was eliminated by Ivan Leow.

Stephen Chidwick, who is also commonly known as the English high-roller expert, was eliminated in the early hours of Day 1a. He got back to the game with a re-entry. On the other hand, Ben and Nick Schulman are leading the US Poker Players’ convoy in the tournament.

At present, there remain 16 players competing for the winner's title. The Triton Poker tournament is set to end on August 1st. The tournament will witness poker celebrities like Ivey, Dwan, Fedor Holz, Jason Koon, Dan Cates, and Macau legend Paul Phua taking part in the various events.

Fedor Holz is a big name in the poker world. Holz’s forte is High Roller poker tournaments. He won his first WSOP Gold Bracelet in 2016, where he bagged the top prize money of $4,981,775. He was ranked the best multi-table player by PocketFives for two consecutive years - 2014 and 2015. He also sits at the 5th position in the Global Poker Index as a live tournament player.

Jason Koon is a gem of a player. Sometime back, he had moved away from poker to cater to his personal life, to spend adequate time with his newborn baby. Koon has had a great poker career since the very beginning. Presently, he ranks 7th in the Global Poker Index and 13th in the United States All Time Money List.

Paul Phua hadn’t started his association with poker as a player. He entered the poker world as a bookie in Macau. He started playing poker in his late 40s and within a short time, rose to the top. He started playing reputed tournaments that were held in Macau and learned from his co-players like Phil Ivey, Paul Dwan etc. Soon after, he participated in the WSOP Big One For One Drop event.

Daniel Cates is one of the best No-Limit Texas Hold’em Heads-up players in the world. Cates is American by origin and began playing really early, at the age of 17. As of 2018, his total live tournament winnings exceed $4,900,000.

Randy ‘nanonoko’ Lew and Lex Veldhuis are the commentators for the tournament.

