Poker Sports League: Mentor Sumit Asrani wins Main Event on day 4 to take Gujarat Acers to 2nd spot

Gujarat Acers will be high on confidence ahead of the final day of the Poker Sports League

Sumit Asrani was in his elements on day four of PSL

Ahead of the final day of the Poker Sports League, Gujarat Acers rode on their mentor Sumit Asrani’s heroics to stay within touching distance of leaders Mumbai Anchors.

Asrani emerged as the ace card for his team on day four as Gujarat Acers find themselves trailing only Mumbai Anchors.

With 262800 PSLPs on day four, Gujarat Acers were the Team of the Day. They will now gear up for the fifth and final day action of what has been a pulsating Poker Sports League.

Asrani, who won the main event of day four, started with his three teammates — Henrik Tollefsen, Ramesh Thotapalli and Raman Gujral — but only he and Gujral played on till the last event. They were in the final top five, which led to them winning the Team of the Day honour.

Heading into the final day, Gujarat Acers are ranked second with the second highest number of chips, which is a huge advantage.

It has been a fine comeback by Gujarat Acers after a slow start that saw them down in the bottom spot after day one. With Punjab Bluffers and Kolkata Royal breathing down their neck from behind, Gujarat Acers could ill-afford to slip up and a day five performance similar to the fourth day's will be a welcome prospect. Here is the leaderboard ahead of the final day action.

PSL leaderboard after day four

The Gujarat Acers owner, Mukesh Agarwal, was ecstatic at his team’s decisive performance on day four.

“We had faith in our team and the faith has been justified. They’ve gone really far and heading into the final day, it will give them immense confidence. Raman Gujral came very close to finishing on the final table for two days straight and this is going to give him a huge confidence,” said Agarwal.

Furthermore, Agarwal was particularly effusive in his praise for Gujarat Acers’ mentor and star player Asrani.

"Sumit [Asrani] is overall the best player because he has won one event and finished second in one. So that makes him one of the top players in the Poker Sports League,” he added.

Day five of the Poker Sports League starts today at 4 PM in the evening and will go on well into the early hours of tomorrow morning. With only Mumbai Anchors standing between Gujarat Acers and the top of the leaderboard, day five promises to be a big one for Asrani and co.