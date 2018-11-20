Pokerbaazi.com announces game changer with GTD of Rs. 2 crores

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 20 Nov 2018, 16:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, November 19, 2018: Poker enthusiasts have a lot to look forward before the year comes to an end. While the community is gearing up for the upcoming PPL (PokerBaazi Premier League) Winter Edition ‘18 with a swelled GTD of Rs. 5 Crore, India's most trusted online poker platform has dropped another mega bomb to catch the fancy of Baazigars. Before the year comes to a finale, PokerBaazi would be hosting THE GAME CHANGER, a single tournament which has a mind-blowing GTD of Rs. 2 crore. The crown winner of The Game Changer will take home Rs. 50 lakh guaranteed.

PokerBaazi has ever been the game changer amongst the poker community, as CEO, Mr. Navkiran Singh said “We have added another gear to our drive of metamorphizing Indian Poker. This is yet another milestone, and for sure, a game changer!”

With this kind of money on the plate, this new poker sensation is sure going to be doing justice to its name.

Mr. Varun Ganjoo, Marketing Director, was quoted saying “2 crore is certainly going to be India’s biggest poker tournament. To top that, the winner gets a toasty 50 lakh. If that isn’t life-changing, I don’t know what is!”

This is not the first time PokerBaazi has surprised the poker community with something unpredictable. Previously, it had given Indian poker its first Rs. 1 crore guaranteed tournament, The MoneyMaker, which, to no surprises, became the focal point in the industry. The first ever edition witnessed 800 poker players and presented us with the first MoneyMaker Anujkumar ‘aatmaan’ Kodam, who took home a massive paycheque of Rs. 30 lakh. The tournament also made 15 Baazigars ‘Lakhpatis’, with others bagging sweet rewards and prizes.

A year on and PokerBaazi has already hosted 7 editions of this fascinating tournament, the latest one becoming the highest grossing prize pool ever in the country, a jaw-dropping Rs. 1.36 crore. Nikhil ‘stringbet710’ Sayilen shipped it for a hefty Rs. 33 lakh+.

In August this year, PokerBaazi also launched its revolutionary new loyalty rewards, famously known as Baazi Rewards.

With all eyes now set on THE GAME CHANGER, we shall wait for PokerBaazi to furnish further details of the Game Changer.