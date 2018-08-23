PokerBaazi.com’s Feature Rich Software And Reward System Rolls Out

PokerBaazi's latest software

Get ready to be spoiled. PokerBaazi.com has rolled out a new interface for both online and mobile app gaming client today on the 21st of August 2018. Expect a completely different and needless to mention exceptionally well-done upgrade on the ongoing platform. This is coupled with a Reward system and the whole package seems like one of the best-curated experience being pushed out into the Indian Poker Circuit till date.

PokerBaazi’s Reward System

The latest Baazi Reward System is not only one of a kind but also it is so nicely placed that it definitely offers something for everyone. This campaign is named as LOYALTY REWARDS PROGRAM. Players can eye for offerings like packages for Australia, Barcelona, and Vegas to a Toyota Fortuner amongst many more. While all this is exciting enough, the cherry on top is for sure a brand new Jaguar XF. Other prizes include iPhones, MacBooks and much much more. One can make up to 50% via certain Premium levels. What makes this the biggest loyalty reward ever is that there is no timeline which means anyone can eye on anything and go for it.

There is even a CASHBACK program for all those who wish to receive their winnings weekly. For opting this, players will have to change the default option from the Loyalty Reward Program to Cashback. Expect up to 40% rakeback via this program.

More about the software

The newly upgraded app has been released in the beta phase and features a portrait mode, one of the first of its kind, for the ease of playing. This shall let enthusiasts play for longer without breaking a sweat.

This app is also optimized for lesser stress on a player’s smartphone increasing battery efficiency. Significant changes to the website will help ensure a completely new and accessible experience to the players.

Additions include changing between Lobby and Tables requiring lesser steps and Reloads will be easier without any need of exiting the mobile app at any given time. Opened tables can be seen from every screen in the preview bar and are easily accessible.

All this and more shall improve a player’s experience manifold on the software which is the prime moto of this upgrade.

Users can choose between the two approaches only once every month.

What’s more?

Indeed there’s more, August gets Awesome with this final offering starting from 20th August to 30th September and you guessed it right, it’s called Awesome August. New featured events are as follows:

Value Town 5 LAC GTD Turbo

Buy-in: 500+50. Every Friday at 8 pm. (FREE Ticket using code VALUETOWN on a 2K deposit.)

Hold’em Boost 1 LAC GTD 6-max. DST Turbo

Buy-in: 1000+100. Every weekday at 8:30 pm.

PLO Boost 1 LAC GTD DST Turbo

Buy-in: 1000+100. Everyday weekday at 9:30 pm.

Daily Specials now worth 3LAC GTD

Every weekday at 9 pm.

The Monster 5 LAC GTD 6-max Megastack

Buy-in: 2500+250. Every Sunday at 5 pm.

Under this campaign, PokerBaazi.com is providing two Leaderboards called The Major and The Minor. As the name suggests, events with a GTD from INR 1 Lakhs and above fall under The Major Leaderboard and the remaining ones come under The Minor Leaderboard. Combined, they feature a 17 Lakhs GTD all in all with additional prizes.

For all those who wish to kickstart their Baazigar experience under these campaigns can also opt for a new Deposit Code “NEWAPP” which features 25% Real Cash Bonus upto INR 25,000.

