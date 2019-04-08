PokerBaazi.com's PPL Special Edition 5 Crore GTD Is No Run-Of-The-Mill Poker Tournament

Mark Your Calendars

PokerBaazi Premier League Special Edition is gearing up to set the felts ablaze between 21st and 28th April. What’s so special about it? Well, for starters, a share of the rake collected will be donated for the welfare of 14 underprivileged girl-children.

The PokerBaazi family will be taking care of their education, uniforms, commute and mid-day meals for a year!

On that note, let’s have a look at the adrenaline-boosters in the PPL Special Edition:

You’re being given an ample number of chances to make the best use of the INR 5+ Crore GTD prize pool that is offered in this edition in just 8 days!

The MoneyMaker 1 CRORE GTD - Announced as the Main Event of the season, the MoneyMaker is scheduled for 28th April at 7 PM.

The Endeavour 50 LAC GTD - This event adds a unique flavour to the season as it will be a multi-day tournament. Promising a jaw-dropping prize pool of INR 50 LAC guaranteed, there will be two starting flights. April 21 (Sunday) will play host to the Flights 1A and 1B at 5 PM and 9 PM respectively, while Day 2 will roll out at 8 PM on April 23 (Tuesday).

Baazi SuperStack 25 LAC GTD - This season, PPL will be stretched across two Sundays for the first time in its history, therefore, BSS 25L guaranteed will make it to the felts twice - on 21st and 28th April!

Other events featured are The HighRoller (50 LAC GTD), The Summit MonsterStack (30 LAC GTD), The Vegas (30 LAC GTD), The Bout (25 LAC GTD), ME Warm Up (20 LAC GTD) and ValueTown (15 LAC GTD).

The Game Of Deals

The PPL Special Edition will promise leaderboard prizes worth INR 10 LAC, out of which the winner will be taking home a 3 Lakh prize! The remaining chunk will be shared by the rest of the Top 15 players. Additionally, the prizes will be in the form of Real Cash Chips which are totally redeemable!

Apart from this, codes to various PPL tournaments such as The Endeavour 50 LAC GTD, MoneyMaker 1 CRORE GTD, Baazi Super Sundays 25 LAC GTD and more are now up for grabs. We suggest you end your wait right here!

Special Codes For The Special Edition

So, folks at PokerBaazi are being super nice by offering these Special Deposit Codes for the Special PPL.

Baazi Rewards

PokerBaazi will soon be adding new levels to their Loyalty Rewards Program which will give out free tickets to various PPL tournaments. All you have to do is play cash games to make your way into the Premier League!

PokerBaazi is also hosting satellites and PPL Package satellites to win tickets to various tournaments.

The stage has been set and it is now time for you to bedazzle the industry!

