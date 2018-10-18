PokerBaazi is taking Indian poker talent to WSOP Europe, world-renowned international poker championship

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 18 Oct 2018, 15:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shravan Chhabria Poker Winner

New Delhi, October 17, 2018: Poker, as a skill-based game has immense popularity and fan-following across the globe. Due to its immense fanfare, poker tournaments are held across the globe, but often, Indian talent has to abstain from the same. These international tournaments come at a cost of massive buy-ins and along with the travel and stay, may get too cumbersome to afford for the growing talent in the country.

However, driven to promote poker in the country, India’s most trusted poker platform, PokerBaazi is supporting the dreams of India’s brimming poker talent. Ahead of the currently on-going WSOP Europe, PokerBaazi had hosted Satellite Tournaments. The winners of these tournaments are being completely supported by PokerBaazi at the WSOP Europe, held in the Czech Republic this year. From the buy-ins worth 1100 Euros, to travel, visa, and stay for 11 nights, PokerBaazi has taken care of all the expenses for the promising poker talent.

Navkiran Singh, CEO at PokerBaazi.com, said, “India has incredible potential to prove its mettle at the international poker tournaments. At PokerBaazi, we are driven to nurture this talent and give Indians and easy access to international formats and championships. To the same end, we had hosted SATTY for WSOP Europe and will be taking the winners to the Czech Republic, where the championship is presently being held. We are hopeful that with time, more poker talent will surface and at PokerBaazi, we would be more than happy to give wings to their ambition.”

The winner of the WSOPE SATTY, Shravan Chhabria says,

“As a poker enthusiast, I have always dreamt of making it to the international championships, but never really thought it would happen. Thanks to PokerBaazi, I am currently participating in the WSOP Europe. This is a huge format, offering incredible opportunity to learn and perfect my game.”

Shravan is currently in the Czech Republic, competing against the cream of poker clan at the WSOPE, with the hopes of making India proud at such a large-scale, global tournament.