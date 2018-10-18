×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

PokerBaazi is taking Indian poker talent to WSOP Europe, world-renowned international poker championship

Press Release
NEWS
News
13   //    18 Oct 2018, 15:23 IST

Shravan Chhabria Poker Winner
Shravan Chhabria Poker Winner

New Delhi, October 17, 2018: Poker, as a skill-based game has immense popularity and fan-following across the globe. Due to its immense fanfare, poker tournaments are held across the globe, but often, Indian talent has to abstain from the same. These international tournaments come at a cost of massive buy-ins and along with the travel and stay, may get too cumbersome to afford for the growing talent in the country.

However, driven to promote poker in the country, India’s most trusted poker platform, PokerBaazi is supporting the dreams of India’s brimming poker talent. Ahead of the currently on-going WSOP Europe, PokerBaazi had hosted Satellite Tournaments. The winners of these tournaments are being completely supported by PokerBaazi at the WSOP Europe, held in the Czech Republic this year. From the buy-ins worth 1100 Euros, to travel, visa, and stay for 11 nights, PokerBaazi has taken care of all the expenses for the promising poker talent.

Navkiran Singh, CEO at PokerBaazi.com, said, “India has incredible potential to prove its mettle at the international poker tournaments. At PokerBaazi, we are driven to nurture this talent and give Indians and easy access to international formats and championships. To the same end, we had hosted SATTY for WSOP Europe and will be taking the winners to the Czech Republic, where the championship is presently being held. We are hopeful that with time, more poker talent will surface and at PokerBaazi, we would be more than happy to give wings to their ambition.”

The winner of the WSOPE SATTY, Shravan Chhabria says,
“As a poker enthusiast, I have always dreamt of making it to the international championships, but never really thought it would happen. Thanks to PokerBaazi, I am currently participating in the WSOP Europe. This is a huge format, offering incredible opportunity to learn and perfect my game.”

Shravan is currently in the Czech Republic, competing against the cream of poker clan at the WSOPE, with the hopes of making India proud at such a large-scale, global tournament.

Topics you might be interested in:
WSOP Europe 2018 Texas Holdem Poker WSOP 2018 Results World Series of Poker Europe 2018 Schedule
Press Release
NEWS
World Series of Poker Europe 2018 | WSOPE 2018
RELATED STORY
WSOPE: Tamir Segal Wins €550 COLOSSUS No-Limit Hold’em...
RELATED STORY
World Series Of Poker Europe (WSOP-E): What’s in it to...
RELATED STORY
List of Poker Websites in India | Best Poker Sites for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 earning Indian poker players
RELATED STORY
Card Player Poker Tour Venetian Deepstack Championship...
RELATED STORY
Indian Poker Talent Kalyan Chakravarty Ships Event #99:...
RELATED STORY
The 5 highest earning poker players of all time
RELATED STORY
Poker Chip Values | Poker Chip Colors and Values (Chart)
RELATED STORY
The Spartan Poker India Online Poker Championship Is Here...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us