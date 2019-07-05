PokerBaazi launches 5 Card PLO and OFC Poker launching soon!

PokerBaazi is out with some exciting new variants of the game – 5 Card Pot Limit Omaha (PLO) and Open-Face Chinese (OFC) Poker, along with tournament info easily available with no need to leave the table as you play!

PokerBaazi Raising The Bar

India’s Most Trusted Poker Website, PokerBaazi.com is evolving by leaps and bounds and has become a favorite among many poker loyalists. The company is supported by a team of brilliant professionals, who are highly competent and innovative and pay keen attention to their valued players, setting them apart from the rest. Other than the fact that they run stellar promotions, break-through events and series, and the most rewarding player loyalty program Baazi Rewards.

From the PPL to the MoneyMaker, GameChanger to ValueBomb – PokerBaazi.com has constantly proved themselves in setting new benchmarks and has definitely raised the bar for players and operators alike. One of the biggest assets that the company has today is their homegrown software – which was created from scratch by Avneet Rana and his team.

With certain successes reaching new heights, there were also certain issues that players brought to the notice of the team, and each was addressed individually and rectified to ensure a smooth and seamless gaming experience for the player. Some of these include the top-up feature in cash games, auto-seat selection, auto-table switching, player notes, faster load time, auto sit-out (next hand/cash games/tournaments/all), satellite info in the tournament lobby, BB count (in tournaments), My Stats, Game Stats (cash games), Hand Strength and of course the portrait mode gaming feature – which has become a trend among both operators and players.

Exciting New Variants

Around this time, PokerBaazi is now out with some amazing variants of the game. The latest ones to get launched are as follows:

5 Card PLO

Pot Limit Omaha is a format enjoyed by many in the Indian poker circuit, and the launch of 5-card PLO comes as incredible news for all PLO lovers! After all, 5 is better than 4!

Open-Face Chinese (OFC) Poker

A rather new kind of poker, OFC is loved by many globally. The team says that they are more than excited to offer yet another form of poker to the Indian online poker players. The date for the OFC launch will be out soon!

In addition to 5 Card PLO, the tech has also powered the following feature release as part of their continuous efforts in making the playing experience even better for players:

Tournament Info (mobile app)

Information about an ongoing tournament (Players/Blind Levels/Stacks/Position/Places Paid) will now be available on the table via a slide-key. This will eradicate the need to exit the table and open the tournament lobby for this information.

Baazi Tech at Work

Avneet Rana, Director of Technology at Baazi Games has been the glue holding the entire tech team together through all these years. He spoke about these recent developments, “Being in the gaming industry, it is a necessity to keep introducing new features in our apps. This helps in keeping up the excitement of our players. Having an in-house tech allows us to stay at par with the latest trends.”

PokerBaazi is all set to take online poker in India to new heights! They’ve already established a name for themselves in the fraternity and with the support of a smooth interface and seamless gaming experience, you can now enjoy these new features on their platform with great ease!