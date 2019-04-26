×
PokerBaazi Premier League: Kanav Parwal Ships The Endeavour ₹50 Lakhs GTD

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
News
7   //    26 Apr 2019, 15:31 IST

It was an action-packed day at PokerBaazi Premier League (PPL) Special Edition as they crowned winners for five more events. One of these events was the Endeavour ₹50 Lakhs GTD. Finally on Day 2 of the event Kanav ‘sokopa' Parwal beat Nishant ‘nishant177’ Sharma in the heads up round to win ₹11.17 Lakhs in prize money.

Before we get into the details of the games, we need to highlight the star of this edition's PPL. Gaurav ‘gaug17’ Sood has been doing exceptionally well from the beginning of the series and he has already won ₹9.88 Lakhs in total winnings via six cashes including the win in PPL#9: The Bout 8-Max ₹25 Lakhs GTD for ₹5.61 Lakhs.

He even reached the final table in two of the five events played yesterday. These events were PPL#13: 6-Max DST ₹15 Lakhs GTD for ₹1.38 Lakhs and PPL#15: PLO ₹5 Lakhs GTD for ₹96,063. He ranked 56th in The Endeavour for ₹20,784. He is sitting at 3,379 points on the leaderboard while his closest competition is Ankit ‘akj290’ Jajodia with 2,790 points.

PPL#14: Day 2 The Endeavour ₹50 Lakhs GTD – PokerBaazi

PokerBaazi Premier League Special Edition’s The Endeavour ₹50 Lakhs GTD was a special event as PokerBaazi increased the guarantee of the event to ₹50 Lakhs for the first time. It had a total of 1,200 entries including 549 re-entries that generated a prize pool of ₹64,95,000. The money bubble was created for only 117 players.

Notables entries who were able to make it to money bubble included names like: Rubin ‘kornkid’ Labroo (13th for 67,548), PokerGuru Team Ambassador Arjanveer Singh ‘holdbaby’ Chadha (4th for ₹3.75 Lakhs), Dhaval ‘Rehab77’ Mudgal (5th for ₹2.79 Lakhs) and Akshay ‘sherlock52’ Nasa (8th for ₹1.49 Lakhs).

Final Table Payouts

1. Kanav ‘sokopa’ Parwal – ₹11,17,790

2. Nishant ‘nishant177’ Sharma – ₹7,83,297

3. dilbaghsingh – ₹5,07,909

4. Arjanveer Singh ‘holdbaby’ Chadha – ₹3,75,411

5. Dhaval ‘Rehab77’ Mudgal – ₹2,79,935

6. Rahul ‘pokeraddictive’ Mech – ₹2,26,676

7. Anujkumar ‘aatmaan’ Kodam – ₹1,87,706

8. Akshay ‘sherlock52’ Nasa – ₹1,49,385

9. dybalamask – ₹1,11,714

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

