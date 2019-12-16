PokerDangal buys a stake in Kolkata King to participate as owners in Poker Sports League

New Delhi, December 16, 2019: PokerDangal is proud to associate with the Poker Sports League (PSL) as co-owners of the Kolkata Kings. As the third edition of Poker Sports League is around the corner, PokerDangal is all set to be a part of it and highly pleased to co-own Kolkata Kings. PokerDangal with this association aims at taking the game of Poker to another level of success and desirability among masses.

PokerDangal is a well established online poker gaming platform that has always believed in spreading more awareness about the game of Poker and making it more accessible to the masses. And now, in order to educate the Indian subcontinent about the beauty of this game, PokerDangal has associated itself with the Poker Sports League as a co-owner of Kolkata Kings. PokerDangal with this association is continuing with its belief of taking the game of Poker to the next level. As the PSL has a tremendous following and is a televised league, the company had been looking to associate itself with the prestigious league; and as co-owners of the league, there are tremendous synergies that can be tapped by the company. The other reason to be credited is the tremendous performance of Kolkata Kings in the past seasons. And now when the association has finally happened, PokerDangal is delighted to announce it.

On co-owning Kolkata Kings in the Poker Sports League, Mr. Varun Puri and Mr. Varun Mahna, Founders of PokerDangal said, “The PokerDangal Team has always made efficient efforts to take the game to mass population and position poker as a game of skill; therefore, we couldn’t have found any better opportunity than the Poker Sports League. With its popularity among Poker lovers in India, we’ll get a chance to promote the game at a greater level. And talking about Kolkata Kings, what a great team it is! We are so happy to be participating in the Poker Sports League. There is no doubt in the fact that we aim to find great talent and nurture them to build a very strong squad with a mix of experience and youth. We also aim to bring international talent for this year’s event. It is a real pleasure to be a part of this mega event.”

Poker Sports League is India’s first poker league. The idea behind PSL is to sportify the game of poker through a unique, team-based format. This is the only sports format where each team has a combination of professionals and amateurs. Absolutely anybody who knows the basics of poker - can play a series of on-ground or online poker games to secure a spot in this India wide poker league- all for FREE. It has big prize pools, no entry fee and a hell of a competition ahead. Poker Sports League is the world’s largest poker league in terms of Prizepool and Participation.