PokerStars Live Poker Actions In Macau Finds It’s New Home In Studio City

PokerShots FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 26 // 10 Aug 2018, 15:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

PokerStars Live Poker Actions In Macau

May had brought PokerStars into an ugly phase as two of its live poker rooms in Macau were shut down owing to non-renewal of contracts by either party. But, ugly phases do not mean the end. Macau is an important location for the live venue as it makes the Asian market reachable for PokerStars. Thus, they come up with a new poker room in Macau, to get the grip back. A mind-blowing re-entry indeed.

PokerStars and Macau have been walking the poker roadways for 5 years now. The sudden closure of two live rooms 3 months back had shaken PokerStars to the core. It's been only 3 months since then and the poker company has already announced the opening of a new live room in Macau. Cotai’s Studio City is their new home.

PokerStars- Macau Bond

Macau has been the home country for many coveted PokerStars' LIVE tournaments viz. Macau Poker Cup (MPC), APPT Macau, Macau Millions and the Asia Championship of Poker (ACOP). Once the new poker room becomes functional, the preparations for the upcoming edition of MPC would start in full force.

Even in May, PokerStars had announced that it has given the controls of its Asia live poker operations to Hong Kong-listed International Entertainment Corporation (IEC). Thus now, live poker tournaments under the aforementioned league would be hosted in Asian locations like Macau, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, and others.

High-stakes poker player and IEC Chairman, Stanley Choi spilled some beans about the venue for upcoming MPC tournament series. He stated that Studio City is likely to be the host for this series. The Red Dragon is the main attraction of this series and this time the number of registrations would surely surpass the last edition's- 1,122 players.

As of now, the news hasn't been officially announced but there seems to exist no reason for the breaking of the alliance. Also, the Macau E-Stadium, the first ever e-sports stadium in the city, is a new opening, located at the very Studio City.

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!