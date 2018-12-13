PPL Day 2: Akash Gupta and Shubham Singla make it big on PokerBaazi

The whopping 5 Crore GTD prize pool worth PokerBaazi Premiere League (PPL) Winter Edition is in full swing with big action. The series which began on 10th December crossed all the guarantees once again on Day 1 with known names such as Aditya Kulkarni and Shardul Parthasarathi securing top positions.

The second flight that is, Day 2 cruised successfully on PokerBaazi, as guarantees of the five events were crushed yet again. Few of the players who made it big on Day 1 included Akash Gupta and Shubham Singla along with Sameer Tavanandi, Nishaanth Shanmughasundaram, and Aditya Sushant winning some titles. The final tables saw familiar faces throughout the day with few professionals.

PPL Day 2 Briefing

PPL Event #6: SuperStack INR 5 Lakh GTD - The day started with an INR 1,100 buy-in tournament with a massive 698 registrations. This stomped and crushed the guarantee and pushed it to INR 6.98 lakh. A total of 53 players were entitled to get a share of this money. The tournaments were eventually seized by Sameer Tavanandi aka ‘Killersam’, pocketing INR 1,30,875. He achieved this position after a heads-up battle with ‘muraxion’ who took home INR 95,975.

PPL Event #7: Time Bomb INR 2 Lakh GTD - The action was juicy here as well as it received a total of 159 entries, increasing the prize pool to INR 3.18 lakh. It was none other than Aditya Sushant (using the username ‘gangajal’ on PokerBaazi) who shipped the tournament, bagging INR 54,505. The runner-up in this tournament was Ramlakhan Meena aka ‘Hitler’, taking home INR 34,309.

PPL Event #8: 6-Max DST INR 15 Lakh GTD - This high-value game hosted a total of 467 players which blew up the GTD to INR 17.51 lakh. This was eventually shared with 35 players. The FT saw familiar faces namely Shravan Chhabria aka 'FishStars' (2nd), Sahil Mahboobani aka 'ImHighIshove' (3rd), and Neeraj Kumar aka 'SelfClaimedPro' (4th) going home with 6-figure prizes. The winner was the deserving Shubham Singla aka ‘Shabbaking’ seizing top prize worth INR 3,41,493.

PPL Event #9: The Endeavour INR 30 Lakh GT -: Everyone had a hawk’s eye in this event as this was the highlight of the day. As a result, it hosted 750 players, each paying INR 5,500 to be a part of it. This kind of action smashed the GTD and pushed it to INR 37.5 lakh. The amount was shared among the top 71 players.

The tail-enders in the money included Day 1’s title winner Shardul Parthasarathi (7th), Aditya Sushant (14th), Abhinav Iyer (27th), Pranav Bang (36th), Abhishek Panda (38th), Jaydeep Dawer (45th), and Sagar Choudhury (63rd).

However, the winner who claimed the top prize was Akash Gupta aka ‘akash_durr’, pocketing INR 6,75,000. Trailing him were Jayjit Ray aka ‘england’ (INR 4.96 lakh) and Goonjan Mall aka ‘gmtesting’ (INR 3.65 lakh).

PPL Event #10: PLO INR 5 Lakh GTD - This event marked the fact that every tournament’s guarantees were surpassed which were held at PPL Winter Edition. For this tournament, the GTD went up to INR 6.7 lakh, with 536 registrations. The winner Nishaanth Shanmughasundaram aka 'shanni' defeated many regular players at PokerBaazi. He seized the top prize worth INR 1,28,975.

As far as the PPL Leaderboard is concerned, ‘THENUTS’ is dominating it with 1,551 points.

