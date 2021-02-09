Prizes and winners galore as IOPC January 2021 comes to a close

The 10th edition of the Indian Online Poker Championship (IOPC) ended with glitz and captivation on Spartan Poker. The event, which was set up for online poker players worldwide, showcased the brilliance of the game for more than four weeks. It kicked off on January 14th and concluded on February 3rd. The event had a total prize pool of ₹28 crore, which also made it the biggest online poker event in India. The tournament enthralled all the participating poker players and lived up to its expectations. Here are the highlights from the event:

A successful streaming event

The event successfully conducted all six live streams within the stipulated schedule, which was testament to the prolific and efficient hosting of the affair. Poker pros like Celina Lin, Suresh Menon, Richard Haridasoham, Sangeeth Moha, Randey Lew, and Muskan Sethi were on board, which made live streaming a huge hit.

No change in leaderboard

Bhanu Prakash, also known as ‘Spectre’, clinched the top spot in the IOPC leaderboard. Prakash also led the charts in the July 2020 IOPC, which speaks volumes about his skills and capabilities as a poker pro. Prakash won 81 of the 118 contested tournaments in the event.

Poker pros and new players emerge as winners

The event was filled with quality sporting moments and laughter, making the tournament friendlier yet competitive. Sanat Mehrotra managed to ship three tournaments in a day - a historic feat in itself to achieve in poker. The other best performing players in the tournament were Arjanveer Singh Chadda, Siddhanth Kripalani, Shravn Amlekar, Vinayak Bajaj, and Prafull Hasbe. Poker pros like Aditya Sushant, Gokul Raj, and Prakash Gupta displayed their experience and in-depth understanding of the game and emerged as the other title winners in the IOPC January 2021.

Surprises in store

Tickets worth several thousand rupees were given away during the streamed events as part of the surprise. The hosts also managed to bring in comedian Suresh Menon, who enthralled the pros and the streamers with his performance.

The IOPC January 2021’s success shows that online poker events have a prominent future in India.