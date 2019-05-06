Rainer Kempe Wins €25,000 NLHE At EPT Monte Carlo

Rainer Kempe

The EPT Monte Carlo is running successfully at the Monte Carlo Bay Resort & Hotel and is the talk of the town right now. Another one of its side events came to an end when German High Roller Rainer Kempe won the €25,000 NLHE.

He defeated Joao Simao in a heads-up game to win €400,850 as prize money. This is Kempe’s fifth title this year, taking his total prize money to almost $2,500,000. His biggest prize this year is still the €50,000 Single-Day High Roller at PCA for $908,100.

The event had a total of 53 entries including 36 unique players, taking the total prize pool to €1,272,530. The payout was settled for the top seven players which meant the bottom two players on the final table of nine were to go home empty-handed.

The event took some time to kick off due to a shortage of players in the beginning. Even when the game started, it was stripped down to the final table in a matter of only a few hours. A few of the known faces like Sean Winter, Nick Petrangelo, Ramin Hajiyev and Ole Schemion were not very lucky as they couldn’t even make it to the final table.

Rainer Kempe Tops The Final Table

Jean-Noel Thorel was the first one to exit in ninth place. Adrian Mateos followed him in eighth place, also ending up just outside the money bubble. The first one to leave the table with money was Richard Yong in seventh place.

David Peters then took down Seth Davies in sixth place. After this, Kempe took charge and took down Steve O'Dwyer and David Peters in fifth and fourth place respectively. Kempe didn’t stop there and moved on to remove Andre Akkari from the table in third place. Finally, he removed Joao Simao in the heads-up round to win the title.

The Final Table Payouts

Final table payouts

