Rushad Iskandarov Wins EPT Sochi High Roller For ₽7,840,000

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
News
8   //    02 Apr 2019, 12:33 IST

Rushad Iskandarov emerged victorious
Rushad Iskandarov emerged victorious

It seems like the European Poker Tour (EPT) Sochi has become the house of action-packed finishes to major events. Just a few hours after Israel’s Uri Gilboa took down the Main Event, Azerbaijani player Rushad Iskandarov won the ₽371,000 EPT High Roller.

Rushad Iskandarov had been a regular in the online Poker world; however, this was his debut in the live tournaments. And what a debut it was. He not only defeated the 83 player - pool but also became the first player from his country to win an EPT Tournament.

The event started with 83 players on the board out of which only 33 returned on Day 2; however, five more players came in late, taking the total prize pool to ₽28,518,000.

Indian Players At EPT Sochi High Roller

India was represented by two of the biggest names in the Indian Poker Circuit, i.e. PokerGuru Team Ambassador Kartik Ved and WSOP bracelet winner Aditya Sushant. Both the players ended up qualifying for Day 2.

Ved came in with a substantial stack of 139,000 while Sushant arrived with an average stack of 56,000. However, neither of them could survive for long, and Ved had to depart in Level 12 followed by Sushant soon after. They hit the rail long before the money bubble burst with a disappointing finish to the event.

The Final Table

Daniil Kiselev was the first one to leave the final table in the very first hand. Pete Chen eliminated him at 9th place. Within the next fifteen minutes, Irshat Shaykhov was taken out at 8th place by Maksim Bukreev.

After that, Elvin Sarkarov removed Ramon Colillas at the seventh place. The game did slow down after the three quick knock-outs. Sergey Kolyasnikov was the next one to go at sixth place followed by Valery Yantsevich at fifth.

Sarkarov then removed Pete Chen at the fourth place, taking the table to the final three. Maksim Bukreev was the last one to go before the heads-up round started.

Rushad Iskandarov finally defeated Sarkarov to claim his first-ever EPT title along with a prize of 7,840,000 ₽ (₹83 .01 Lakhs).

Final Table Payouts(RUB)

Final Table Standings
Final Table Standings

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
