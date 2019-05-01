×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sergio Aido crowned winner at EPT Monte Carlo €100,000 Super High Roller

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
News
14   //    01 May 2019, 18:52 IST

Sergio Aido claimed a victory
Sergio Aido claimed a victory

Sergio Aido of Spain claimed the €100,000 Super High Roller title for a hefty pay cheque of €1,589,190 ($1,772,393). Shining in one of the most celebrated events at the 2019 PokerStars and Monte Carlo Casino EPT, the Super High Roller booked its way to name, fame, and comebacks! 

Flanked by some of the most well-known high rollers of the era, the field saw 52 entries register in an attempt to grab the coveted Super High Roller title!

Aido's Late Magic

Making a late entry with less than seven big blinds in his pocket, Aido started off at the bottom. Short of five big blinds, the Spanish high roller fought his way into the game when he spiked a three-outer and doubled up his bankroll. As lady luck smiled on him, he won a coin flip too to double up again in the next hand.

In a dramatic turn of events, Aido beat some top-notch players hands down thanks to some patient play and a series of strong hands. The Spanish pro ended up earning his largest career cash, which beefed up his tournament earnings of $8.7 million.

The Final Day

The final day began with nine contenders, however, only seven of them managed to pocket an ROI (return on investment). Luc Greenwood and Koray Aldemir were two of the players who couldn’t cash at the event.

Wiktor Malinowski, though new to the high roller arena, managed to stay put long enough to get paid. Charlie Carrel of UK was the next to exit when he shoved all in from the small blind with his nine-five suit.

Mikita Badziakouski went all in with six-three suited when Cortes revealed his ace-queen suit and made a flush on the river. Daniel Dvoress, who started off as the chip leader, lost a better deal against his counterpart Sam Greenwood. Greenwood, in spite of picking a strong ace, didn’t last against Aido’s pocket kings and he finished third.

The heads-up battle saw two Spanish natives square off against each other with Aido having a five-to-one chip lead. It was only a matter of 15 minutes until Aido registered his victory at the felts.

Final Table Results

Final table results
Final table results

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

Advertisement
Rushad Iskandarov Wins EPT Sochi High Roller For ₽7,840,000
RELATED STORY
Guillaume Nolet Wins $300,000 In $10,300 High-Roller At PartyPoker LIVE Rio
RELATED STORY
Michael Soyza Wins $157,423 At The 2019 APPT Korea Super High Roller
RELATED STORY
Abhishek Goindi Declared Winner Of Adda52 ₹65K High Roller At DPT
RELATED STORY
2019 WSOPC €5,300 High Roller King’s Resort: Zhong Chen Ships Tournament For €66,500
RELATED STORY
Maria Ho Wins LAPC $25K High Roller On Her Birthday
RELATED STORY
Aaron Mermelstein Wins $25K High Roller For $618,955 At WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker
RELATED STORY
TIPS Winter Edition: Liad Greenberg Wins Europe High Roller; Main Event Reaches Final Day
RELATED STORY
Jaewook Shin Wins WPT Vietnam High Roller Title After 3-Way Chop
RELATED STORY
2019 Triton Poker High Roller Series Jeju: Devan Tang claims his first Triton Title for HK$9.7 million
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us