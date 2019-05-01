Sergio Aido crowned winner at EPT Monte Carlo €100,000 Super High Roller

Sergio Aido claimed a victory

Sergio Aido of Spain claimed the €100,000 Super High Roller title for a hefty pay cheque of €1,589,190 ($1,772,393). Shining in one of the most celebrated events at the 2019 PokerStars and Monte Carlo Casino EPT, the Super High Roller booked its way to name, fame, and comebacks!

Flanked by some of the most well-known high rollers of the era, the field saw 52 entries register in an attempt to grab the coveted Super High Roller title!

Aido's Late Magic

Making a late entry with less than seven big blinds in his pocket, Aido started off at the bottom. Short of five big blinds, the Spanish high roller fought his way into the game when he spiked a three-outer and doubled up his bankroll. As lady luck smiled on him, he won a coin flip too to double up again in the next hand.

In a dramatic turn of events, Aido beat some top-notch players hands down thanks to some patient play and a series of strong hands. The Spanish pro ended up earning his largest career cash, which beefed up his tournament earnings of $8.7 million.

The Final Day

The final day began with nine contenders, however, only seven of them managed to pocket an ROI (return on investment). Luc Greenwood and Koray Aldemir were two of the players who couldn’t cash at the event.

Wiktor Malinowski, though new to the high roller arena, managed to stay put long enough to get paid. Charlie Carrel of UK was the next to exit when he shoved all in from the small blind with his nine-five suit.

Mikita Badziakouski went all in with six-three suited when Cortes revealed his ace-queen suit and made a flush on the river. Daniel Dvoress, who started off as the chip leader, lost a better deal against his counterpart Sam Greenwood. Greenwood, in spite of picking a strong ace, didn’t last against Aido’s pocket kings and he finished third.

The heads-up battle saw two Spanish natives square off against each other with Aido having a five-to-one chip lead. It was only a matter of 15 minutes until Aido registered his victory at the felts.

Final Table Results

Final table results

