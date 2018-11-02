WSOPE 2018 Main Event: Shravan Chhabria makes his mark on Day 2

Shivani Ahuja FOLLOW ANALYST News 6 // 02 Nov 2018, 20:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shravan Chhabria

WSOPE 2018 has been going on at the Kings Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, since October 9th.

Indian players are marking their presence at the tournament by reaching top positions and latter stages of rounds at events.

One of the top players is Shravan Chhabria, who entered Day 3 of the WSOPE 2018 €10,350 Main Event. He entered the day with a chip stack of 239,000.

Chhabria qualified for the Main Event on Day 2 through Day 1B flight. There were 165 players left in the event by the end of the second day.

Chhabria entered Day 2 with a stack of 208,100 and played his way through the day to finish with 239,000. This led him into Day 3 in a healthy position.

Chhabria is a player from Mumbai, India. He has won Adda52's Crazy Leaderboard, Godfather, Adda52 Millions, Sunday Suits and various other events.

Another Indian to mark his presence at WSOP 2018 is Dhawal Lachwani, who reached Day 3 of Event #5: €1,100 Monster Stack. He stood tenth with €6,949.

In the Main Event at WSOPE 2018, there is a guaranteed prize pool of €5,000,000 with about 534 total entries after Day 2. There will be 81 players who will take earnings with them, starting from €15,074. The winner of the Main Event will take over €1.12 million.

At the end of Day 2, Chhabria was still far behind the player in the lead Dario Sammartino who has a 1,480,000 stack.

Here're the top ten players who entered Day 3 of the Main Event at WSOPE 2018, with their chip stacks:

#1 Dario Sammartino: 1,480,000

#2 Marco Slacanac: 1,128,500

#3 Jack Salter: 1,051,000

#4 Rainer Kempe: 818,000

#5 Joel Ettedgi: 747,000

#6 Bulcsu Lukacs: 729,000

#7 Michael Sklenicka: 722,000

#8 Laszlo Bujtas: 713,500

#9 Slobodan Ruzicic: 704,000

#10 Stoyan Obreshkov: 674,000