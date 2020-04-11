Spartan Poker announces the VIP Club with exorbitant rewards

The VIP Club rewards all players with VIP points, from small to high stakes.

You can get your hands on a Range Rover Evoque as well.

Spartan Poker, India’s leading digital gaming platform, is once again stepping up their promotional game with the launch of The VIP Club by providing as much extra value to its players as possible. The site’s new exclusive The VIP Club is designed to reward all players with VIP points, right from small stakes to even the highest stakes players.

The new VIP Club consists of an extravagant joyride with exciting cash prizes, tournament tickets, rewards like luxury cars, bikes, smart phones, international travel packages to name a few. To enroll onto The VIP Club and unlock these exciting offers, a player needs to have an account on Spartan Poker, and they will get enrolled in The VIP Club.

The highlight of The VIP Club is that now a player can earn VIP points on both Cash Games & tournaments. Also, VIP Points come with no expiry, which means the players can claim any reward irrespective of the games and stakes that they play. To claim endless rewards, a player needs to keep playing and start accumulating all the VIP points. Here's a look at all the Rewards up for grabs.

In addition, the high rollers will have the advantage to get bigger prizes, where luxury cars such as Range Rover Evoque can be redeemed at Level 40.

Commenting on this new development, Mr Amin Rozani, MD and Co-founder, Spartan Poker said, "We are extremely delighted and proud to take Spartan Poker to another level and reward all our loyal players with the introduction of The VIP Club. We have introduced this program to encourage and appreciate skills of poker enthusiasts from varied and disperse parts of the country. I am certain that players will have a great time playing and winning enormous rewards at Spartan Poker.”

Here’s what makes The VIP Club rewards unique:

Play any game format on Spartan to get VIP points

Each VIP Point can be redeemed at Rs. 5.

Claim rewards, cash prizes and tournament tickets in exchange

Get access to exclusive VIP tournaments

Tournament tickets and cash prizes can be redeemed instantly

Redeem numerous rewards any day, any time

Up to 60% cashback for cash games and for tournaments as well

100% TDS Free withdrawals as you move up the VIP levels

No expiration for your VIP points

So, what are you waiting for? Get going with The VIP Club right away by clicking here.