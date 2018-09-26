Steve Dwyer Claims Partypoker POWERFEST SHR For $896,610

PokerShots FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 11 // 26 Sep 2018, 13:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steve Dwyer

Steve Dwyer has once again proved his poker excellence by taking down the PartyPoker POWERFEST SHR on day 19 of the series. Along with the coveted title, Dwyer also banked upon an amount of $896,610.

✍️ $60 million POWERFEST Day 19: Steve O’Dwyer Wins the $25.5K SHR https://t.co/EvmflAH3O1 via @partypoker — The Poker Wire (@thePokerWire) September 21, 2018

The event was a whopping success. 156 players had swarmed-in to participate in this poker extravaganza, raising the prize pool by an extra $900k. The minimum buy-in for the event was $25k. The final table rounded-off with 8 players with the first six positions, securing a handsome paycheck of 6 digits.

Poker pros like Michael “mczhang” Zhang, Jason “Jason_Koon” Koon and Jon “sordykrd” Van Fleet completed the final table.

Michael Zhang: A Class Act

Zhang is a gem of a player. In his poker career till now, he has participated in various coveted poker tournaments and events and has cashed in or taken down most of them. His total live earnings amount to $16,266,22. He ranks 305th in the Global Poker List.

Jon Fleet: In His Own League

Jon Fleet is showing extraordinary performance in 2018. Recently, he took down the PartyPoker MILLIONS for a whopping $1027000. His total live earnings amount to $360,028. He is on the upwards slope towards extraordinary success in his poker career.

Who in the poker world doesn't know Jason Koon? He has been mesmerizing the poker fanatics with his poker skills since 2006. Although he doesn't have any WSOP Gold bracelet to his name yet, he has cashed in 34 WSOP events so far! He also received handsome paychecks from the WPT 12 times! This American poker pro is also partypoker's team pro.

Steve Dwyer, the champion, also has an impressive poker journey. He is a regular at poker tournaments like WSOP, WPT, EPT etc. Although he has not won any WSOP Gold Bracelet yet, he had reached the final table of one such event, proving his skills to the world. He has 2 EPT titles to his name so far.

Jason Koon was the first one to get eliminated after the commencement of the final table. The well-known duo of Jon ‘sordykrd’ Van Fleet and Michael ‘mczhang’ Zhang fell in the 5th and 3rd place, respectively.

Undoubtedly, Dwyer's experience sought him the title and top prize money.

Final table results

1 Steve “eet_smakelijk” O’Dwyer - $896,610

2 orpenKK - $643,500

3 Michael “mczhang” Zhang - $468,000

4 shlongoperator - $331,500

5 Jon “sordykrd” Van Fleet - $234,000

6 jizonhisniz - $185,250

7 nipa3p3 - $147,420

8 Jason “Jason_Koon” Koon - $117,000

For more of the best poker news , blogs and poker deals , continue reading PokerShots!