Steve Sung Registers His First Major Victory In 5 Years, With the 2018 Wynn Poker

PokerShots FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 10 // 22 Oct 2018, 14:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steve Sung, the 2018 Wynn Poker Fall Classic Championship $1,600 NLHE Main Event winner. Sung took down the title for a top prize of $170,550. The $1,600 buy-in tournament advertised a prize pool of $500,000 which was easily surpassed, with 594 players registering for the event.

A prize pool worth $864,270 awarded 62 top finishers with a minimum cash of $3,665. Some noteworthy mentions include that of Samantha Cohen (22nd for $7,149), Jordon Cristos (34th for $5,453), Jeremy Ausmus (45th for $4,167), British pro Simon Deadman (47th for $4,167), Bryan Piccioli (53rd for $4,167), and Justin Young 54th for $3,665.

Sung So Far

Sung’s resume boasts of an impressive inning he’s had as a poker player. The ‘Muggylicious’ of online poker has over $5.5 Million in live tournament earnings. After winning the $1,000 NLHE at 2009 WSOP for $771,338, he secured another bracelet win at the $25,000 NLHE Six-handed at 2013 WSOP. The latter brought him his career-best score of $1,205,324. And now, after 5 years, the aforementioned Wynn Poker title has brought him back the glory of nailing a major live tournament.

After winning the 2018 Wynn Poker Fall Classic Championship $1,600 NLHE Main Event, Sung spoke about a “mixture of emotions” he had, as he felt “ joy, relief, and also sorry for beating a friend of mine in Joseph Cheong.” The two-time WSOP bracelet winner tweeted “ I’m glad to have gotten heads up with him. You really played great Joe.”

The Final Table

The final table stood witness to some exemplary poker play with heavyweights like Ryan LaPlante and Katie Lindsay in the fray. And, speaking of the heads-up, it did not last more than 45 minutes. It began with Cheong’s 2 million stacks against Sung’s 13 million. Cheong kept his fans engaged with regular updates and the fact that he finished runner-up against good friend Sung.

Final Table Results (USD)

Steve Sung – $170,550 Joseph Cheong – $111,404 Karen Sarkisyan – $75,624 Ryan Yu – $53,082 Deijanosch Mahmoudian – $39,324 Tuan Mai – $30,509 Katie Lindsay – $24,286 Ryan Laplante – $20,137 Alfredo Torres – $17,026

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!