Taiwan Emerges as one of the venues for Asian Poker Tour 2019 schedule

Poker as a game has started earning attention and love from across the globe but some countries were still lagging behind. With the ceaseless efforts of Asia Poker Tour, this dream has started becoming a reality and it is helping the sport grow in the continent by leaps and bounds.

With just a quarter of the year left, APT is all set to jolt the poker industry with vigor in 2019. Just a few days back, the company announced that they will be hosting APT Japan 2019 in February and this will mark the beginning of their journey in the land of the rising sun.

Another maiden venture made by APT will be in Taiwan. The company will be hosting APT Taiwan 2019 between 20 February and 3 March 2019 soon after their Japan stop.

The series will take place at the famous Chinese Texas Hold'Em Poker Association (CTP) room in Taipei, Taiwan. This will be the third stop of the year for the company. The CPT room has been known for easily accommodating 25 tournament tables and RFID live-streaming table.

APT Executive Director and General Manager, Lloyd Fontillas says that he is proud to be a part of something which is making history in the poker industry. He adds that he is grateful that he is part of such an institution which is bringing poker to new destinations in Asia. APT in association with Chinese Texas Hold'Em Poker Association feels pride in taking poker to Taipei, Taiwan for the first time.

CTP President David Tai said that they are “happy and excited to be hosting the very first APT” in Taiwan. He added that the city of Taipei has a lot to offer and the players will surely have a gala time here.

The APT Taiwan 2019 12-day series will feature a Main Event with the prize pool worth TWD 33,000 (~INR 78,300) and Championship Event with a prize pool worth TWD 49,500 (~INR 1.17 lakh). Apart from this there will be a series of side events and satellites also scheduled.