Team India Shines In APPT Manila On Independence Day

It began on August 4 and for nine days from then, 22 events of Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT) Manila kept the poker fraternity spell-bound! The shining glory of APPT proves poker’s growing popularity in Asia. On top of it, a great show by Indian players brought forth huge regard for the game, back in the country. Ace players like Chiraag Patel, Sahil Agarwal, Kunal Patni and Sam Srinivas Polishetty put up an exemplary fight to outshine at Asia’s largest poker tournament.

The Main Event

With 1,364 entries registering for the 2018 APPT Main Event ₱20M GTD, it became the biggest and most successful poker event in the history of Philippines. Wilson Lim from Singapore shipped the title for 1.69 Crore along with the coveted PSPC Platinum Pass valued at $30,000.

On his victory, Lim said, "I feel pretty awesome and also overwhelmed. I have been playing poker for about 10 years now, it was about one or two years in that I started to realize poker was more than just gambling and I can improve myself. After a few years I started improving and now I earn most of my money just from poker.”

Team India All-In

Indians were all over at the APPT Manila, right from the beginning. The Indian delegation made sure that they had the momentum going till the closing day of the series.

Kunal Patni easily finished 2nd in 6-Handed Shot Clock event bagging 12.50 Lakh. Varun Gupta also reached 5th place and collected 3.90 lakh, while GPL India Mumbai Jetsetters’ Kavin Shah closed at 20th.

₱30,000 Saturday SuperStack Event witnessed 29 participants from India. And, three out of them, Jaydeep Dawer, Varun Gupta, and Sahil Chutani scored for the team.

The ₱10,000 NLH Turbo Event saw Sam Srinivas Polishetty run deep and take home 118,842 for finishing sixth.

Team India Score At The 2018 APPT Manila Series:

