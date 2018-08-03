The 2018 DPT Main Event Champion found its winner in Awnish Singh

Awnish Singh

A resounding success, the 2018 Deltin Poker Tournament concluded with its Main Event on 29th July 2018. Tournament registered huge participation from all over India. The winners of the first 3 events were PokerBaazi Team Mentor Jasven Saigal (₹15K Deep Dive NLH for ₹10.77 Lakhs), Baadshah Team Pro Eka Vedantham (₹65K High Roller for ₹27.15 Lakhs) and Abhishek Tibrewal (₹15K NLH Bounty for ₹3.48 Lakhs). The DPT Main Event found its champion in Awnish Singh amidst 457 entrants on the last day of the tournament.

There were three starting flights- 80 entries from Day 1A, 153 entries from Day 1B and finally a huge field of 225 entries on Day 1C. The top 49 places were paid and the top prize of ₹35.04 Lakhs was reserved for the champion. Each paid place was handed over a cheque of minimum ₹70,000.

Awnish Singh, the Main Event champion, battled some of the best of Indian poker pros like Sailesh Lohia and Bhuvan Bansal on the final table to bag the title. Singh is not a well-known face in the Indian poker industry but after this win, he will surely hog a bit of limelight.

Singh had 50-50 odds of taking down the title, as he began the final table with fourth largest chip stack and the gap between him and the chip leader was huge. But, Singh took to aggressive playing and turned the tables around.

Day 2:

There were many poker pros who participated in the Main Event but several of them got eliminated at the end of day 2. They include Manish Lakhotia (11th for ₹2,35,000), Alvi Ahmad (12th for ₹2,25,000), Sunny Grrewal (13th for ₹1,80,000), Prashanth Seka (14th for ₹1,80,000), Neel Joshi (15th for ₹1,80,000), YJ Kim (16th for ₹1,48,000), Gaurav Gupta (17th for ₹1,48,000), the chip leader of Day 1A- Ankit Kapoor (20th for ₹1,32,000), Deepak Singh (21st for ₹1,32,000), Young Gun Vivek Singh (26th for ₹1,10,000), Sriharsha Doddapaneni (30th for ₹94,000), Piyush Uday Chitnis (31st for ₹94,000), Vikram Kumar (35th for ₹86,000), Mayank Agarwal (41st for ₹78,000), Rajeev Kanjani (42nd for ₹78,000) and WSOP bracelet winner Aditya Sushant (47th for ₹70,000).

The Day 2 concluded with the elimination of Nitin Arora in the 10th place.

Final Table Chip Counts

1. Ankur Sehgal - ₹ 29,10,000

2. Sailesh Lohia - ₹ 24,55,000

3. Vidur Singhal - ₹ 17,45,000

4. Awnish Singh - ₹ 9,05,000

5. Gautam Raju - ₹ 8,55,000

6. Rugal Advani - ₹ 8,30,000

7. Bhuvan Bansal - ₹ 7,90,000

8. Raunak Moch - ₹ 6,20,000

9. Mukunda Dasharathy - ₹ 3,45,000

Final Table Recap

The Final Table started on Monday, with the entire event being live streamed. The elimination started with Raunak Modi who was railed by Rugal Advani, in the 9th place. Following him, one by one, Mukunda Dasharath (8th place), Gautam Raju(7th place) left the felt. The sixth and 5th elimination occurred back to back- Rugal Advani and Ankur Sehgal. Such quick elimination increased the pressure on the players by several orders of magnitude. Vidur Singhal busted Lohia at the 4th place, thus opening up a three-way game. Bhuvan Bansal's elimination in the third place paved way for a Heads-Up finish between Singh and Singhal.

Singh didn't take much time to win the title. The end was nail-biting and Awnish Singh's flush gifted him the champion's title.

Final Table Results (INR)

1. Awnish Singh - ₹35,04,000

2. Vidur Singhal - ₹22,74,000

3. Bhuvan Bansal - ₹14,60,000

4. Sailesh Lohia - ₹11,28,000

5. Ankur Sehgal - ₹8,66,000

6. Rugal Advani - ₹6,88,000

7. Gautam Raju - ₹5,46,000

8. Mukunda Dasharathy - ₹4,31,000

9. Raunak Modi - ₹3,45,000

