The Big Wrap PLO Main Event: Lautaro Guerra Ships For €209,221; Jagdeep Singh Places 20th For €10,677

The Big Wrap PLO Festival Pot-Limit Omaha extravaganza concluded in a week of wild PLO action, which ran from 1st till 8th April in King’s Resort. The Big Wrap Main Event, with a buy-in of €2,350, that ran from 5th to 8th April, attracted 516 entries and generated a prize pool of €1,078,440.

Spain’s Lautaro Guerra won the first-place prize of €209,221. He defeated well-known pros like Lauri Sakari, Tomasz Kozub and Peter Muelbeck at the final table. As per the Hendon Mob, Guerra had only his 2nd, and biggest, cash after making a deep run in the €10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha championship at the WSOP 2018.

The Big Wrap PLO festival was the icing on the cake, following up on the major event, the World Series of Poker International Circuit, which ran from 14th March to 1st April. Local star, Martin Kabrhel was the winner of the Main Event of the WSOPC, winning his fifth circuit ring and €190,000.

The Big Wrap At King's Resort - Official Results

Jagdeep Singh At The Event

Jagdeep Singh was one of three Indian contenders in action. Singh is one of India’s most accomplished Pot-Limit Omaha players who has several scores in both domestic and International PLO events to his name.

These include winning the INR 15K Pot Limit Omaha 6-Max at the 2017 DOT February Edition for INR 5.80 Lakhs, a 3rd place finish in the £330 Pot Limit Omaha 6-Max Double Chance at the 2016 WPT National UK PartyPoker, Nottingham for £2,300 (~₹2.09 Lakhs) and a 9th place finish in Event #64 – $1,500 No Limit Hold’em/Pot Limit Omaha – 8 Handed at the 48th WSOP for a career-best $20,181 (~₹14.03 Lakhs).

Singh had the 10th largest stack once Day 2 began. He almost made it to Day 3, but was, unfortunately, one of the last ones to be eliminated. Singh finished in 20th place in the Main Event for €10,677 (~₹8.37 Lakhs).

More at King's Resort, Rozvadov

Although the Big Wrap is now done, there are still some major poker events at the King’s Resort in Rozvadov in the near future, such as the Czech Poker Masters (14th-22nd April) with a buy-in of just €100 and a guarantee of €551,750, the PartyPoker Grand Prix that runs from May 5-13 with a €200 buy-in and €551,750 guarantee, and the PartyPoker Grand Prix Million King's from June 20-24, with an impressive guarantee of €1,103,500 for a buy-in of just €500.

