The Indian Poker Series (TIPS) Winter Edition: Israel’s Eran Elimelech Ships NLH Bounty Title

The TIPS proved to be a massive success

The Indian Poker Series (TIPS) Winter Edition was wrapped up on the 11th of March at Europe’s most famous casino, the King’s Casino. The TIPS proved to be a massive success not only in terms of attendance but also in terms of representation from different nationalities.

Even though the Israelis came out on top, Team India wasn’t that far behind. A sizeable Indian contingent was in attendance, and seen gunning through nearly all the tournaments with gusto.

The major contributing factor towards the strong Indian turnout was the online qualifiers that were held across various domestic poker sites as well as live venues. Jaydeep Dawer and Manish Goenka, the co-founders of TIPS did their all in promoting the series across the Indian poker fraternity.

From PokerBaazi to Calling Station, MadOverPoker and Pocket52, the online qualifiers saw a sizeable contingent winning TIPS packages for Rozvadov. The Main Event happened to be the series stopper, offering a World Series of Poker Europe (WSOPE) Main Event seat to each of the top 5 players.

It drew a massive field of 1,417 entries collected over five starting flights, and even though the event fell short on the €500K prize pool guarantee by a small margin, the competition was still pretty intense.

The Indian Team Performance At TIPS Winter Edition

Abhishek Jaiswal took down the King’s Special Tuesday for €2,088 (₹1,65,480) and his first live title, even before the series kicked off. TIPS co-founder Jaydeep Dawer (5th for €593 -₹46,997) and Ankit Kapoor (6th for €464 -₹36,773) also posted scores in the same event.

Team India had an encouraging head start at the series with Himanshu Dewan finishing 3rd in the opener which was the Welcome Event, winning €2,052 (₹1.62 Lakhs).

Overall, Team India won a total of 21 scores (including 2 titles, 3 runner up finishes and 10 final table finishes) all amounting to €78,809 (₹62,13,224). Pulkit Goyal was in the front lead, running deepest at the Main Event. He headed straight to the final table with the 5th largest stack. He ultimately ended in 5th place, returning from Rozvadov as the top scoring Indian with total winnings of €31,845 (₹25 Lakhs).

Jagdeep Singh conceded the TIPS and KENTA Europe High Roller title to Liad Greenberg and won €14,000 (₹10.99 Lakhs) following a heads-up deal.

At the Main Event, only 2 other Indians made it to the final day, Gaurav Gupta (11th for €5,348 ~ ₹4.20 Lakhs) and Tarun Goyal (16th for €3,841 ~ ₹3 Lakhs). Sameer Tavanandi (22nd for €2,896 ~ ₹2.27 lakhs) was the other top performer at the Main Event where 12 Indians earned payouts.

Jayant Yewale (Turbo Noon Freezeout -€700 ~ ₹55,097) and Ankit Kapoor (KENTA Turbo Omaha – €2,796 ~ ₹2.20 Lakhs) won side event titles while Satyam Surendra Verma (Poker Classic 1 – €2,361 ~₹1.85 Lakhs) and Rahul Kumar (KENTA Turbo Omaha – €1,987 ~ ₹1.56 Lakhs) posted runner-up finishes.

Eran Ellmeiech; NLH Bounty

The TIPS penultimate tournament on the roster was the €80 (₹6,283) buy-in NLH Bounty that ran its course on Monday. With a total of 18 re-entries, the event attracted 181 in total, making for a prize pool of €11,765 (₹9,24,131).

Israel’s Eran Elimelech took home the trophy and a cheque of €2,273 (₹1.78 Lakhs). Elimelech reached a heads-up deal with fellow countryman Yosef Boker to claim the title, while Boker banked €2,474 (₹1.94 Lakhs) for his runner-up finish.

Israel Abitbul (20th for €153) was the first player to finish in the money.

The top 20 spots returned with payouts of at least €153 and the field was pretty much dominated by players from Israel, with 15 out of the 20 in-the-money players coming from there.

Final Table Results (EURO)

Eran Elimelech – €2,273* Yosef Boker – €2,474* Yosefi Cohen – €1,271 Tomer Ben Azar – €1,047 Yossi Rubin – €841 Zurab Ejibia – €659 Lari Lior Ako Skouin – €494 Eran Abraham Michael Kaufmann – €365 Avi Cohen – €282

*denotes heads-up deal

Indian Cashes At TIPS Winter Edition

