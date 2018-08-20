The Melbourne Poker Championship ME Title Goes To Gautam Dhingra

Gautam Dhingra of Indian-origin took down the Melbourne Poker Championship Main Event for AU$156,051. After thirteen days of an eventful journey at the Crown Casino, the AU$1,650 buy-in marquee event concluded in full glory.

The field attracted a total of 523 participants generating a prize pool of AU$784,500. As a result, the top 63 spots got paid a minimum cash of AU$3,140. The final table whittled down to nine players including Australian pros mostly. America’s Jordan Westmoreland and Korea’s Hyung Tai Kim were also seen striking chords at the final tables.

Dhingra At The Tables

A native of Melbourne, Dhingra is a regular face in the Australian poker circuit. He registered his maiden cash of AU$600 in the AU$200 + 30 No Limit Hold’em at the Joe Hachem Deep Stack Series 4. He locked his career’s first international title in the AU$1,000 + 100 No Limit Hold’em Six-Max Shot Clock at the 2016 Crown Poker Championship. His latest win has brought him his second international title in addition to giving him his career-best score till date.

The Final Table Result:

Gautam Dhingra - AU$156,051 Hyung Tai Kim - AU$124,424 Julius Colman - AU$66,690 Simon Chahine - AU$50,210 Jordan Westmoreland - AU$34,520 James Harketts - AU$27,455 Adam Markiewicz - AU$22,360 Andrew Zebrovius - AU$18,830 Minh Hau Nguyen - AU$15,690

A Quick Recap

Including the Main Event, the Melbourne Poker Championship hosted a total of fifteen events.

The first event AU$300 + 50 No-Limit Hold’em had 740 participants creating a prize pool of AU$185,000. David Kelly turned out to be the winner shipping AU$40,240.

In event number 2 AU$160 + 40 No Limit Hold'em - Hyper-Turbo, Alex Goulopoulos won the title for AU$7,885.

Troy Mclean took down the event number 3 AU$500 + 50 8-Game for AU$12,655.

In event 4 AU$500 + 50 No Limit Hold'em – Deepstack, Idris Hassan emerged as the winner for AU$45,030.

In Event#5: AU$350 + 50 Pot Limit Omaha – Terminator, Sean Ragozzini beat the field of 174 players to claim the first prize of AU$11,090.

Event#6 winner Khac-Trung Tran collected AU$30,975 as first prize money in the AU$500 + 50 No Limit Hold'em - 6-Max.

In event number 7, AU$1,000 + 100 No Limit Hold'em - Six-Max Shot Clock, Joel Williams topped the charts taking a pay-check of AU$34,835.

Event#8: AU$ 4,750 + 250 No Limit Hold'em - High Roller found its winner in Tino Lechich who bagged a whopping AU$95,620.

Jesse McKenzie emerged as the winner of Event#9 AU$500 + 50 No Limit Hold'em - Bounty for AU$21,625.

Adam Edwards came out victorious in Event#11: AU$250 + 50 Pot Limit Omaha Hi/Lo for AU$6,825.

Event number 12 AU$300 + 50 No Limit Hold'em - Shot Clock Terminator was shipped by Timothy Sheehan for AU$12,920.

And, event number 13 AU$350 + 50 No Limit Hold'em - Shot Clock Teams found its winner in Shawn Mahiyuddin.

