The nation gears up for the first-ever edition of National Poker Series, India; 15-day tournament series will declare India’s first Poker champions to hold gold medals

Baazi Games, India’s renowned gaming tech group, with premium products for skill-based games like poker, rummy, and fantasy sports, is all set to entertain gaming enthusiasts with the launch of the first edition of National Poker Series, India this month. Marking its digital debut, National Poker Series, India is all set to commence from June 13th and is scheduled to go on till June 27th.

The biggest poker tournament in India is expecting more than 40,000 entries across the country to engage in this extraordinary game of talent and skill. National Poker Series is a perfect stage for players of all skill levels to compete in a relentless battle of skill, mental strength, and consistency. There is more to it what makes NPS, India the most awaited poker series of the year. The series will award the winners of all tournaments with India’s first poker gold medals.

The series will be hosted on PokerBaazi.com, India’s biggest poker platform, and will offer 64 tournaments scheduled with a total guaranteed prize pool of INR 15 crores. Much to the excitement of poker patrons, the satellite tournaments have already commenced to give users the golden opportunity to receive tickets to the gala events.

With 195 medals on the line, National Poker Series also introduces the Golden Rush of Indian poker which is expected to witness the largest ever number of participants in a single poker tournament. The series further expands into three unique game leaderboards namely The NPS Podium, Daily Leaderboard and Series Leaderboard that will give the players three different categories of prize pools as they chase towards the gold. Additionally, the series includes an array of rewarding programs such as daily free entry tournaments for previous day participants and a special Sit’N’Go tournament for marquee winners.

Expressing his views on the tournament, Mr. Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO at Baazi Games, said, “Our userbase has grown drastically in the past few years and it highlights the immense scope of skill-based games in India. We are extremely proud to host National Poker Series, India on the PokerBaazi platform and hope that our existing and new audience that comprise of some of the most extraordinary poker players in the country make the most of this tournament. It is not only an opportunity for them to compete and win a gold but also a window for us to appreciate, acknowledge and encourage online poker enthusiasts to come forward and showcase their skills in a secure way. We are happy to witness some amazing talent on our platform, and to see growth that comes along with a change in perception of poker in the country to a game of skill, intelligence, and practice. I am confident that this year awaits more boom for poker in India and NPS is certain to leave its own mark.”

The series of tournaments promises the budding and established poker players an equal chance to be awarded with gold, silver, and bronze medals along with the prestigious title of a national poker gold medalist nationwide. Post the completion of the India series, the leaderboard winners will be rewarded with an opportunity to represent India at an international platform in one of the biggest poker events of the world to be conducted in Las Vegas. This one-of-a-kind digital gameplay aims to revolutionize the poker landscape and pave the way to the journey of ultimate glory in terms of scale and talent in the online gaming space.

National Poker Series also launched its anthem, and it is one to groove on -

