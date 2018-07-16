The Spartan Poker India Online Poker Championship Is Here To Make You Swoon!

Monsoon has arrived and it’s raining prizes galore. The Spartan Poker is back with its flagship tournament- India Online Poker Championship! The 2nd edition of India’s largest online poker tournament boasts of a 7+ Crore guaranteed prize pool and you have absolutely no reason to step out in the rain when you can cuddle up to claim a jaw-dropping share.

The IOPC Thunder

#SkillSeKarKill IOPC boasts of an incredible 55 events spanning across 10 days, starting from July 13 to July 22. Watch out for some of the life-changing tournaments right below.

♦ The Millionaire (1 CR GTD) - 15th July, 4:30 PM

♦ Super High Roller (50 Lakhs GTD) - 19th July, 9 PM

♦ The Elite High Roller (40 Lakhs GTD) - 20th July, 7:30 PM

♦ PLO High Roller (20 Lakhs GTD) - 21st July, 9 PM

♦ Main Event (1 CR GTD) - 22nd July, 4:30 PM

So Much To Win!

If this has got your heart racing then it might skip a beat when we tell you about the leaderboard prizes that go beyond 30 lakh. The player to top the Leaderboard gets a luxurious Jeep Compass and the player to claim second place gets a swanky Bajaj Dominar!! Of, course more gadgets on the way, play it to win it. Check out the cool prizes lined up, right here.

The Leaderboard for Rs 30 Lakhs!

Do you need more reasons? Well, an inspiring word from, Sajal Gupta, the leaderboard winner of the 1st edition of IOPC could prep up your spirit.

"Absolutely Fantastic! What The Spartan Poker has been doing with their promotions is nothing short of a revelation for Indian online poker. I have to appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit of the founders who envisioned that tournaments like Millionaire will eventually be beating guarantees every month. Tournaments being 8-handed is something I personally like." he said.

Make sure you do not miss out on any of your fav events, check the entire schedule for the IOPC below:

The Schedule for the IOPC Poker Championship!

Love it, live it. The dream awaits at The Spartan Poker!