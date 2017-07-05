The 5 highest earning poker players of all time

Poker is a very rewarding game indeed.

by deevyamulani Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jul 2017, 00:25 IST

The World Series Of Poker is the game’s grandest event

Poker is an all or nothing sport if you want to make it big. A slight miscalculation and you’ve lost your chance at the big leagues but play your cards right and you could see yourself winning millions in a single sitting. It all depends on the level of skill you have and whether Lady Luck is on your side when you play your hands.

An old saying in poker is that money is the only way to keep score in the game. Going by this adage, the greatest poker players would be those who have won the most amount of money and in the sport of poker, we are talking about millions of dollars.

Any aspiring poker player aims to win big money (why else would you play) and should set himself high targets. And if one is looking for inspirational figures one should look no further than the five names mentioned in this article. These are the who’s who of the poker world, with career winnings going through the roof. If these names do not inspire you to take up the sport seriously, trust me, nothing will.

#5 Phil Ivey ($ 23,856,035)

Phil Ivey has come a long way from his “Jerome without a home” days

Phil Ivey is another American professional who is responsible for creating a lot history in the poker world. He has won an astounding 10 WSOP bracelets, one World Poker Tour title and has appeared in nine World Poker Tour finals, leading many poker experts to term him the best all-round poker player in the world.

After a golden run in 2002 where he won three WSOP bracelets, he was given the moniker “The Phenom”. Another of his nicknames is “The Tiger Woods of Poker” while in the early stages of his career, he was called “No Home Jerome” with reference to an identification card he had acquired to play poker in Atalanta. Ivey won his tenth bracelet aged 32, the youngest ever player to do so.