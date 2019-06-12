This World Cup play every stroke with Adda52.com and get a chance to win World Cup PKG worth 1 Lac

After the launch of mega poker tournaments like the National Poker Championship and Deltin Poker Tournament this year, Adda52.com takes another step towards developing exciting gaming format for the poker players this World Cup. With the World Cup Campaign launched by India’s No.1 poker site, there will be a race to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which started on 30 May in England. In the endeavor to make this gaming season even more thrilling, Adda52.com has introduced a cash game format called “Indian Poker Innings” which will help the players to win prizes every week. The campaign is specifically designed for every Indian cricket fan who enjoys playing poker games.

Players stand a chance to win World Cup Package, assured daily prizes and gaming gadgets every week. The players have a chance to win by playing on designated tables and scoring one run per hand played. Additionally, if a player scores a century in a day, he/she gets a chance to win Rs 100. To add to the excitement, if a player scores a century on any day in a week, he/she gets free entry to the exclusive weekly tournament. Three such weekly tournaments will run dated 17, 24 June and 1 July. If the players win, they will get gaming gadgets.

That is not all, if players score a century of cumulative runs in the promotion period, they will get a chance to be a part of Mega draw, wherein one user will win World Cup PKG worth 1 Lac. The promotion period starts from 10 June and will continue till 1 July giving the players an exhilarating gaming experience this World Cup. Digital channels will be used to promote the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Agarwal, CEO &Co- Founder of Adda52.com said, “Cricket is not just a sport but a religion in the country and with a growing base of poker players in the country, we aim at making this gaming season a memorable one for all the poker and cricket fans. The aim is to develop a sporting spirit in all the players along with a chance to win exciting prizes. It will be a true amalgamation of cricket and poker in the country.”

2019 will be an exciting year for the entire poker community in terms of both online and offline poker events. The country will see the development of this mind game into a sport enjoyed by people from all sections of society. Every sport has a charm and charm of poker got doubled with the massive offering around World Cup on Adda52.com.