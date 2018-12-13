×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Thor Hansen: Poker legend and the Godfather of Norwegian Poker has passed away

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
News
4   //    13 Dec 2018, 15:11 IST

Image result for Thor Hansen

The Godfather of Norwegian Poker, Thor Hansen passed away from cancer on the 4th of December and the world of poker has just not been the same ever since. He was 71 years old and was one of the pioneers for Scandinavian poker players heading to Las Vegas for the World Series of Poker.

Hansen’s Story

Hansen was a traveler. And a true one. Even after his cancer diagnosis, he didn’t give up on his passion, continuing to be an ambassador for the game. Due to serious health implications, he had to stay closer to home in 2012, playing on the European Poker Tour and in Scandinavian championships. Hansen earned nearly $3 million and various other amounts we wouldn’t have even heard of.

You could say that Hansen was someone who introduced poker to Europe and the Scandinavian countries. His very first known earning was at the Grand Prix of Poker in January 1987. In 1988, Hansen won the first of two World Series of Poker bracelets by taking down the $5000 Seven Card Stud event that year. He went on to win two bracelets, cashed in 55 events and earned over $1.2 million over the duration of 38 glorious years.

Paying tribute to the Godfather

Tributes to Hansen, no doubt have been flowing on social media as freely as one of Hansen’s many stories from the great man himself. Leading in an event, a reporter asked him what he would do with the money if he won. Hansen said that he would pay off a few debts. The reporter then asked what he would do with the rest and Hansen deadpanned, “They’ll just have to wait.”

Nolan Dalla who crossed paths with Hansen hundreds, if not thousands of times, in Las Vegas called him a wonderful man. “I know Thor would love this story, it was posted by Padraig Parkinson, his spiritual twin from Ireland. As many know, Thor battled cancer for several years. Although weak, he always seemed to fight it and was in as good a spirits as one could be under the circumstances. Thor never once moaned or complained. Not once. Anyway, Padraig speculated on what gave Thor such vitality being able to battle dreaded cancer for so long. Padraig surmised…'it must have been playing a short stack in so many tournaments over the years.' Funny. Thor is laughing somewhere hearing that wisecrack,” Nolan related.

British poker star Barny Boatman tweeted, “Thor Hansen was that rarest of things, an international treasure. Let’s let his family and friend know how much we all feel the loss of this lovely man.”

Hansen is deserving of a place in the Poker Hall of Fame. He brought the game to a completely different part of the world and amazingly, they learned to love it as much as any American ever has but never as much as Hansen himself did.

While Hansen will be remembered for his poker prowess, he will also always have a place in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have met him.

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
10 Most successful professional Poker players of all time
RELATED STORY
Poker Terms and Meanings | Glossary of Poker Terms
RELATED STORY
Different Types of Poker Games | Popular Poker Game...
RELATED STORY
Poker Chip Values | Poker Chip Colors and Values (Chart)
RELATED STORY
Poker Hand Meanings Explained | List of Poker Hands and...
RELATED STORY
Online vs Offline Poker: Pros and Cons
RELATED STORY
What is Freezeout Poker | Freezeout Poker Tournament...
RELATED STORY
Poker Etiquette | Dos and Don'ts at a Poker Table
RELATED STORY
List of Poker Websites in India | Best Poker Sites for...
RELATED STORY
Poker Hand Rankings | How Poker Hands Rank in Order
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us