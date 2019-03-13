TIPS Winter Edition: Liad Greenberg Wins Europe High Roller; Main Event Reaches Final Day

TIPS Winter Edition-Europe High Roller

The TIPS and KENTA Europe High Roller was hosted alongside the Main Event of The Indian Poker Series (TIPS) at the King’s Casino in Rozvadov. There were 93 entrants in total which also included 12 who were re-entering the event.

Israel’s Liad Greenberg bagged the title, defeating India’s Jagdeep Singh in a heads-up match. Another Indian Abhishek Jaiswal was also in the race for the title. However, he took an above average stack into the final table and finished in ninth place for €1,763. He did win the weekly King’s Special Tuesday event though, to bag his first live title.

The Final Table

Eli Hay was the first one to go in 10th place. Abhishek Jaiswal followed him in ninth place. After that, a series of players were knocked out, including Noam Bener, Dominique Potenza and Dolev Dahan at eighth, seventh and sixth place respectively.

David Margi was also removed soon after that in fifth place. After ‘Mazal tov’ and Nir Amar were removed at the fourth and third place respectively, the game went into a heads-up round between Jagdeep Singh and Greenberg.

Finally, both the players settled on an ICM deal based on which the top-two payouts were revised, and Greenberg was declared the winner.

Final Table Results

Liad Greenberg – €15,097* Jagdeep Singh – €14,000* Nir Amar – €7,916 ‘Mazal tov’ – €6,092 David Margi – €4,824 Dolev Dahan – €3,773 Dominique Potenza – €2,969 Noam Bener – €2,319 Abhishek Kumar – €1,763 Eli Hay – €1,546

*denotes heads-up deal

TIPS Winter Edition - Main Event Final Day

One of the major attractions of TIPS Winter Edition is the Main Event. It has not only attracted many Indian players but a lot of players from Europe as well. This was the purpose of the Series all along.

A total of 20 players made it to Day 2 among the 278 survivors. However, at the end of the day, only 17 survived to move to the final day. Now, just three Indian players are remaining including Pulkit Goyal (76,35,000), Tarun Goyal (35,45,000), and Gaurav Gupta (18,45,000).

Pulkit is second in the chip count only behind Israel’s Kfir Tubi (81,95,000). It will be interesting to see what happens on the final day and if Indian players are able to leave a mark on the event.

Final Day Chip Counts

Kfir Tubi – 81,95,000 Pulkit Goyal – 76,35,000 Lior Moshe Padoba – 63,50,000 Idan Shloman – 61,30,000 Eran Cohen – 49,85,000 Miky Ernovitz – 4625000 Martino Cito – 43,25,000 Guy Meller – 3975000 Dieter Kramar – 3905000 Tarun Goyal – 35,45,000 Shahaf Hadaya – 32,40,000 Sharon Dvir – 31,00,000 37 Alexey Mishuk – 25,95,000 Adrian Strobel – 24,50,000 Alexei Ildatov Iosipov – 18,50,000 Gaurav Gupta – 18,45,000 Jan Krnac – 12,15,000

