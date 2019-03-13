TIPS Winter Edition: Liad Greenberg Wins Europe High Roller; Main Event Reaches Final Day
TIPS Winter Edition-Europe High Roller
The TIPS and KENTA Europe High Roller was hosted alongside the Main Event of The Indian Poker Series (TIPS) at the King’s Casino in Rozvadov. There were 93 entrants in total which also included 12 who were re-entering the event.
Israel’s Liad Greenberg bagged the title, defeating India’s Jagdeep Singh in a heads-up match. Another Indian Abhishek Jaiswal was also in the race for the title. However, he took an above average stack into the final table and finished in ninth place for €1,763. He did win the weekly King’s Special Tuesday event though, to bag his first live title.
The Final Table
Eli Hay was the first one to go in 10th place. Abhishek Jaiswal followed him in ninth place. After that, a series of players were knocked out, including Noam Bener, Dominique Potenza and Dolev Dahan at eighth, seventh and sixth place respectively.
David Margi was also removed soon after that in fifth place. After ‘Mazal tov’ and Nir Amar were removed at the fourth and third place respectively, the game went into a heads-up round between Jagdeep Singh and Greenberg.
Finally, both the players settled on an ICM deal based on which the top-two payouts were revised, and Greenberg was declared the winner.
Final Table Results
- Liad Greenberg – €15,097*
- Jagdeep Singh – €14,000*
- Nir Amar – €7,916
- ‘Mazal tov’ – €6,092
- David Margi – €4,824
- Dolev Dahan – €3,773
- Dominique Potenza – €2,969
- Noam Bener – €2,319
- Abhishek Kumar – €1,763
- Eli Hay – €1,546
*denotes heads-up deal
TIPS Winter Edition - Main Event Final Day
One of the major attractions of TIPS Winter Edition is the Main Event. It has not only attracted many Indian players but a lot of players from Europe as well. This was the purpose of the Series all along.
A total of 20 players made it to Day 2 among the 278 survivors. However, at the end of the day, only 17 survived to move to the final day. Now, just three Indian players are remaining including Pulkit Goyal (76,35,000), Tarun Goyal (35,45,000), and Gaurav Gupta (18,45,000).
Pulkit is second in the chip count only behind Israel’s Kfir Tubi (81,95,000). It will be interesting to see what happens on the final day and if Indian players are able to leave a mark on the event.
Final Day Chip Counts
- Kfir Tubi – 81,95,000
- Pulkit Goyal – 76,35,000
- Lior Moshe Padoba – 63,50,000
- Idan Shloman – 61,30,000
- Eran Cohen – 49,85,000
- Miky Ernovitz – 4625000
- Martino Cito – 43,25,000
- Guy Meller – 3975000
- Dieter Kramar – 3905000
- Tarun Goyal – 35,45,000
- Shahaf Hadaya – 32,40,000
- Sharon Dvir – 31,00,000 37
- Alexey Mishuk – 25,95,000
- Adrian Strobel – 24,50,000
- Alexei Ildatov Iosipov – 18,50,000
- Gaurav Gupta – 18,45,000
- Jan Krnac – 12,15,000
