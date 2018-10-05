Top Poker Sites in 2018

The Best Poker Websites in the World in 2018

Poker has been a favourite ‘sport’ among people for many years. Whether it is Texas Hold'Em, Stud, Omaha or other variants, this card game is popular all over the world. One of the main reasons for poker receiving so much love is that it isn’t just a game of chance; there’s also a lot of skill involved; decision making, analytical and statistical skills, rationality, and a sound sense of money management. Of course, there is also the odd chance of luck, but that is just a by-product.

Poker has kept up with innovation and development, moving forward with the rest of the world. It soon went online, with poker websites cropping up in all corners of the globe. And that’s when it became really popular, because it gave many more people the opportunity to play from wherever they wanted, whenever they pleased.

As more and more sites come up, more and more people want to know which sites are the best for playing poker online. This article lists the 10 best poker websites for 2018, and some techniques to choose the best one for yourself. Let’s take a look.

The Top 10 Poker Websites to Play On in 2018

888Poker

888Poker has been popular for years among virtual poker aficionados. The number of tables and high pot amounts are proof of this. However, if you want to play tournaments on 888Poker, then you need to be quick, because both subscriptions and tables fill up quite fast. The website also offers a fair number of bonuses and offers.

TigerGaming

TigerGaming is popular because it offers a number of bonuses that are quite easy to claim and use. This means you can play more with your money. Also, this website has a nice bad beat jackpot and tons of tables running regularly. TigerGaming has plenty of payment options, an easy-to-use interface, and it is quite easy to find places for tournaments and games.

FullTilt

Full Tilt is another popular poker website that has been a favourite with online poker players for a long time. It has many bonuses and offers for first time players, and plenty of tournaments, games and tables. It also has a fun little tournament called The Deal, which is just one 5-card draw which unlocks a load of cash prizes.

PartyPoker

Party Poker has been around for quite a while, and features players across all skill levels. Like other sites, it also offers bonuses that are easy to understand, sign up for, and avail. It does tend to get busy at times and some players may find that free play tables on the site are limited in number. However, it still made our list of top 10 poker sites in 2018, so that’s something to say about it!

PokerStars

PokerStars is probably the star of all poker websites. It has been around for ages, and even survived the dreaded Black Friday era. It still has one of the highest number of real money poker players, and even some of the biggest names in the game associated with it. Besides, this site offers plenty of tables, games and tournaments to cater to all kinds of players.

William Hill

William Hill is one of the oldest online poker rooms in the world. It is popular even today because of the sheer number of players its games, tables and tournaments attract. This website offers a variety of bonuses and loyalty programs along with a rich choice of cash tables and games. Get a taste of the vintage blended with years of experience and quality when you sign up with William Hill poker.

Bet365

Bet365 is, as the name suggests, a website that hosts a variety of other games besides poker. It has tons of betting options if you are one to try your luck. It has a popular poker room with a sizeable number of cash tables and tournaments. It does offer some sign-up bonuses too. However, poker is not this website’s sole offering, so it will not be as exclusive, if that’s something you’re looking for.

Titan Poker

Titan Poker is another one of the oldies who has been around long enough to see online poker evolve and grow. This is another classic website that sees a lot of full tables and plenty of games with sizeable pots.

BetOnline.ag

One of the reasons BetOnline has become so popular among online poker players is because it has plenty of special offers all through the year. This means players can play more on their deposit and receive more rewards and returns. It also has a $10,000 freeroll for new players that has caught everyone’s fancy. Another eventful website to play on.

Winner

Winner is another website like Bet365 that offers a range of games besides poker. It offers many promotions and offers for new players, freerolls, top hands, bad beats, etc. You can find a list of tournaments and games to play on a daily basis and they have a particularly long list of guaranteed tournaments. It’s great for beginners.

How to Choose the Best Poker Site for Yourself

To narrow down on the best poker website for yourself, you first need to have a realistic idea of your current skill set. Are you an established or intermediate player? Or have you started playing recently and are still learning the ropes? A lot of factors need to be considered when selecting the right website -

Daily tournaments

Number of cash tables

Types of tournaments

Number of players

Offers and bonuses

Your budget

Once you have an idea of the kind of players and tables that a website has, it will help you decide whether to stay on or call it quits.

Parting Thoughts

Poker is an evolving game and there’s plenty to learn from it. The best poker websites will help you learn the most, or get the most out of your game. The final decision is up to you. The rest of the process is quite simple.