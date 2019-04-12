×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2019 Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT) Korea: Top Stories From The Tournament

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
News
5   //    12 Apr 2019, 22:16 IST

Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT) Korea
Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT) Korea

Thai pro Phachara Wongwichit seized the day with a remarkable victory at the KRW 1 million Short Deck at Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT) Korea. Starting 5th April, the busy city of Incheon became busier as the entire Asian poker circuit headed for one of the most sought-after poker series in Asia-Pacific.

Hosting the tour is none other than PokerStars LIVE, which is scheduled to last till 14 April.

The APPT Korea Stop

Running simultaneously with the APPT National, Short Deck was the seventh event of the series that drew a total of 62 entries, including 23 re-entries, at Paradise City Casino. As the event wrapped up, the top seven places got paid and Wongwichit lifted the championship trophy along with a whopping KRW 17,862,000 (~INR 10.81 Lakh) cheque. He managed to do so with his 835k chips at the end of Day 1.

A renowned player of regional and international fame, Wongwichit has over $1.3 million in live cash. As per Hendon Mob database, he ranks second in Thailand’s Money List. A pro at bagging several tournament titles, his latest (until Short Deck) was the 2018 APT Finale SHR title for 12.82 Lakh.

The Final Table

The final table wasn’t short of nail-biting moments, especially with Yasheel Doddanavar of India finishing 3rd at the Short Deck. Deciding to opt for an unconventional approach, Doddanavar made his presence felt at the Short Deck tournament and an impressive stack of over 3.5 million chips earned him 3rd place along with KRW 7,578,000 (~INR 4.58 Lakh).

Final Table Result:

  1. Phachara Wongwichit - KRW 17,862,000
  2. Long Chun Pang - KRW 11,366,000
  3. Yasheel Doddanavar - KRW 7,578,000
  4. Randy Lew - KRW 5,954,000
  5. Tsun Ming Chan - KRW 4,331,000
  6. Haoqi Xie - KRW 3,788,000
  7. Xiaosheng Zheng - KRW 3,247,000

APPT National

Another highlight of the day at the APPT Korea was the KRW 700k APPT National. A total of 313 entries from two starting flights registered for the event. India’s Doddanavar gave a shot but couldn’t make it past the money bubble. On the other hand, Yan Li of China grabbed the title and claimed the KRW 44,950,000 (~INR 27.21 Lakh) prize.

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
J88Poker Tour: Chi Hang Wins Main Event; Earns His Ticket To WSOP 2019
RELATED STORY
MID-STATES POKER TOUR 2019: Sean Munjal wins Major Poker Tournament for $140,654
RELATED STORY
National Poker Championship - The IPL for Poker Players
RELATED STORY
Adda52 organizes DPT 2019, a world class live Poker tournament series
RELATED STORY
Is Cricket and Poker Similar?
RELATED STORY
The 5 highest earning poker players of all time
RELATED STORY
Asian Poker Tour (APT) 2019: Chow Cliff wins main event for INR 56,38,406
RELATED STORY
PokerBaazi.com's PPL Special Edition 5 Crore GTD Is No Run-Of-The-Mill Poker Tournament
RELATED STORY
What is Freezeout Poker | Freezeout Poker Tournament Strategy
RELATED STORY
2019 Foxwoods Poker Classic: Soukha Kachittavong Wins The Title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us