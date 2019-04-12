2019 Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT) Korea: Top Stories From The Tournament

Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT) Korea

Thai pro Phachara Wongwichit seized the day with a remarkable victory at the KRW 1 million Short Deck at Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT) Korea. Starting 5th April, the busy city of Incheon became busier as the entire Asian poker circuit headed for one of the most sought-after poker series in Asia-Pacific.

Hosting the tour is none other than PokerStars LIVE, which is scheduled to last till 14 April.

The APPT Korea Stop

Running simultaneously with the APPT National, Short Deck was the seventh event of the series that drew a total of 62 entries, including 23 re-entries, at Paradise City Casino. As the event wrapped up, the top seven places got paid and Wongwichit lifted the championship trophy along with a whopping KRW 17,862,000 (~INR 10.81 Lakh) cheque. He managed to do so with his 835k chips at the end of Day 1.

A renowned player of regional and international fame, Wongwichit has over $1.3 million in live cash. As per Hendon Mob database, he ranks second in Thailand’s Money List. A pro at bagging several tournament titles, his latest (until Short Deck) was the 2018 APT Finale SHR title for 12.82 Lakh.

The Final Table

The final table wasn’t short of nail-biting moments, especially with Yasheel Doddanavar of India finishing 3rd at the Short Deck. Deciding to opt for an unconventional approach, Doddanavar made his presence felt at the Short Deck tournament and an impressive stack of over 3.5 million chips earned him 3rd place along with KRW 7,578,000 (~INR 4.58 Lakh).

Final Table Result:

Phachara Wongwichit - KRW 17,862,000 Long Chun Pang - KRW 11,366,000 Yasheel Doddanavar - KRW 7,578,000 Randy Lew - KRW 5,954,000 Tsun Ming Chan - KRW 4,331,000 Haoqi Xie - KRW 3,788,000 Xiaosheng Zheng - KRW 3,247,000

APPT National

Another highlight of the day at the APPT Korea was the KRW 700k APPT National. A total of 313 entries from two starting flights registered for the event. India’s Doddanavar gave a shot but couldn’t make it past the money bubble. On the other hand, Yan Li of China grabbed the title and claimed the KRW 44,950,000 (~INR 27.21 Lakh) prize.

