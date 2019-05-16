Triton Poker Montenegro: Bryn Kenney Wins HKD 1,000,000 Main Event To Claim Second Title At The Tournament

Bryn Kenney

Bryn Kenney emerged victorious at the Triton Poker Montenegro HKD 1,000,000 Main Event at the 2019 Triton Poker Super High Roller Series Montenegro.

This was his second win at this tournament after having also triumphed at Event #2: HKD 500,000 No-Limit Hold'em Six-Max.

He outlasted a field of 75 entrants including 31 re-entries to win the title along with a cash prize of 21,300,000 ($2,713,876). This victory pushes Kenney past David Peters and Fedor Holz into fourth place on The Hendon Mob All Time Money List with nearly $35 million in live tournament cashes.

This was another seven-figure win for Kenney who seemed to be in complete control of the event right from the beginning.

Bryn Kenney dominates The Final Table

Mikita Badziakouski eliminated Triton Poker Ambassador Jason Koon for HKD 2,050,000 ($261,195) in ninth place and Matthias Eibinger for HKD 2,680,000 ($341,464) in eighth place.

Soon after that, Badziakouski eliminated Erik Seidel in seventh place for HKD 3,460,000 ($440,846). The next to go was Triton Poker Co-Founder Paul Phua in sixth place for HKD 4,400,000 ($560,613). Kenney eliminated him after he had gone all-in on the flop with the middle pair holding seven-four only.

Badziakouski again took control and eliminated Sam Greenwood in fifth place for HKD 5,650,000 ($719,878). Finally, Badziakouski’s run came to an end when he was eliminated in fourth place for HKD 7,260,000 ($925,011). The next to go was Jetten, eliminated in third place for HKD 9,600,000 ($1,223,155).

This set-up a nice heads-up match between Bryn Kenney and Danny Tang. Tang couldn’t stop Kenney and the game ended with a clean victory for Kenney.

Watch out for more exhilarating performances from this young champion.

The Final Table Payouts

Final results

