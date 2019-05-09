Triton Poker SHR Crowns Bryn Kenney As Winner In 6-Handed NLHE Tournament

Bryn Kenney struck gold

The Maestral Casino on the coast of Montenegro hosted the Triton Poker Super High Roller series. They welcomed 79 entries (45 unique and 34 re-entries) to the 6-handed NLHE tournament.

This event included names like Anatanas Tony G Guoga, Erik Seidel, Triton Poker founder Richard Yong as well as his main ambassador Jason Koon. However, Bryn Kenney outlasted a strong field to bag the HKD 11,230,000 (US$1.43million) top prize in the HKD 500k ($64,000) event.

Kenney was not in his comfort zone for the most part, fighting for the title against the top high roller players. However, after the event, he confirmed to reporters that he had made a lot of really good bets, good bluffs, and played really ferociously.

The Triton Poker founder Richard Yong struggled to enter the money bubble but finally ended his journey at seventh place. On the other hand, Jason Koon claimed the fifth spot for himself while the Malaysian sensation Ivan Seng Yee Leow crossed the $7 million career tournament earnings marker with his 3rd place finish. A great run indeed.

Finally, the heads up battle happened between Kenney and his Canadian opponent Daniel Dvoress went on for some time until Kenney was able to turn his 2:1 chip deficit around. After that, there was simply no looking back for him.

He won the title along with a whopping prize money of $1,431,264. Dvoress, on the other hand, had to settle for the runner-up position that awarded him $946,954 in prize money. Kenney has already climbed into the highest echelons of USA's all-time money list and this win will only make his case stronger moving forward.

The Final Table Payouts

