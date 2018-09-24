UK Bookmaker William Hill collaborates with Eldorado in the US

The William Hill Deal

UK based bookmaker company William Hill signs a US partnership deal with Eldorado Resorts. Great Britain’s leading betting brand will now operate sports books in Eldorado casinos in the United States.

The news was first reported by the UK’s Sky News on Tuesday. A statement from William Hill CEO Philip Bowcock in a press release confirmed the news.

“Partnering with Eldorado gives William Hill access to one of the largest and most attractive casino footprints with 23 million customers across multiple states. This partnership provides extensive cross-sell and profit growth opportunities to both parties.

Together, we are positioned to capture the evolving US opportunity – starting with land-based sports betting and extending to digital sports betting and, in some states, online gaming.”

William Hill and Eldorado have inked a 25-year old arrangement. As per the agreement, Eldorado will receive 20% of William Hill US and $50 million of William Hill PLC stock.

As for William Hill, it's going to be the only associate of Eldorado for both conventional and online sports betting along with other online gaming arenas.

The news release by the UK bookmaker has also revealed its plans to open FIVE sports-books in few weeks:

Tropicana – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort – New Cumberland, West Virginia

Lady Luck Casino – Vicksburg, Mississippi

Isle of Capri – Lula, Mississippi

Tropicana Casino – Greenville, Mississippi

Eldorado in action

Eldorado Resort Casino might not be a household name yet but, the fact that it operates 21 properties in 11 states establishes its credibility in the industry. The Nevada-based brand runs the Isle, Eldorado, Lady Luck brands, and individual casinos such as Circus Circus in Reno, Nevada.

The Resort Casino is also in the process of taking over Tropicana Entertainment. This acquisition will bring five more properties and two more states under the Eldorado banner. In short, Eldorado is gearing up big time.

Commenting on the recent partnership, Gary Carano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eldorado Inc. said,

Having worked with the company since 2012, we believe William Hill represents the gold standard in global sports betting and we are confident that our expanded partnership will be successful.

We look forward to bringing the excitement of sports betting to customers across our growing platform of leading casino resorts, creating value for all shareholders.

