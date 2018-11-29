Vegas Golden Knights & CSOP Collaborate For Vegas Event

December is going to be an eventful month as it will host $10,000 World Poker Tour Five Diamond World Poker Classic from 10th-15th at ARIA in Las Vegas. But it will hold rather much affordable tournaments a few weeks before.

The Charity Series of Poker (CSOP) is holding its 18th charity event on December 8 in alliance with Golden Knights Foundation and the $300 buy-in ($100 rebuys and $100 add-ons) CSOP18 is being termed as the “Knights of the Poker Table”. The venue of the event is Planet Hollywood’s Mezzanine.

The “Knights of the Poker Table” Event Program

The noon hours will see the Vegas Golden Knights Official Watch Party taking place with the likes of team mascot Chance, Knight Line Presented by Drumbots, the Golden Knight and the Golden Aces. The party is also set to give away several Vegas Golden Knights prizes.

This party will end with an open bar reception with appetizers from 3:00-4:30 p.m. PT. The charity event will then commence from 4:30 p.m. which will provide a $10,000 entry into the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event.

The CSOP founder, Matt Stout said that he has been a “lifelong hockey player” and a hockey enthusiast He added that he was flabbergasted when he was offered to come aboard to organizing events with a good cause.

Another reason to look forward to the event is that the role of the host will be played by none other than Daniel Negreanu. Other notable faces who will traverse at the arena are Lacy Jones, Randall Emmett, Jo Kim, WSOP Main Event victor John Cynn, Lexy Gavin, LFG Podcast co-host Jamie Kerstetter, and Matt Savage.

Poker and Hollywood have always been caught together and this event will surely have people from the industry. Veteran actor and Stuntman Kane Hodder, famous for his role in the Friday the 13th movies will be in attendance at the charity event.

Poker With A Meaning

Since its inception, CSOP has put its best foot forward to bring in more money for the cause. In the past, they have raised huge amounts of money for charities like The Conine Clubhouse and Three Square Food Bank. Come December, CSOP will put the same amount of efforts for Golden Knights Foundation.

The foundation has been a backbone for many Las Vegas non-profit organizations through ticket sales, in-game programs, signature events, corporate sponsorships and merchandise sales. At the core, they put infrastructural facilities at priority basis such as good healthcare facilities, counseling of the youth, best schooling for the children of Las Vegas and many more.

