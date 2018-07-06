We Found A Way To Make That Sunday Better: Sunday Tournaments on PokerStars.in
If you thought that sun-soaked brunches or afternoon siestas were the best things about Sunday for you, think again. A little birdie tells us that PokerStars.in has launched their Sunday Tournaments, where you can play for less and qualify with the help of low buy-in satellites.
Want To Get In On It?
To find a Satellite, all you need to do is download the PokerStars client/mobile app, select ‘Tourney’ > ‘Satellite’ > ‘All’. This is all you need to check latest start-times and get hustling!
The Offerings
All games are No Limit Texas Hold ‘Em with varying re-buys or re-entries.
Sunday Warm-Up
Kick off that Sunday with a share of a huge guaranteed prize pool in one of the largest tournaments of the week. Buy in directly, or win your seat via hundreds of low buy-in satellite tournaments throughout the week.
Prize Pool: Up to Rs. 1,00,000
Buy In: Starting Rs. 100
Sunday Storm
Sunday Storm is ideal for players of all levels and bankrolls and makes your choice easier with an option for a direct buy-in or winning your seat for less.
Prize Pool: Up to Rs. 5,00,000
Buy In: Starting Rs. 50
Use deposit code STORM for free Rs. 300 ticket and 5x Depositor Free Roll tickets*
Sunday Special
With the biggest prize pool of all the Sunday tournaments, you get the chance to take on players from across India in be crowned a Sunday Special champion.
Prize Pool: Up to Rs. 25,00,000
Buy In: Starting Rs. 100
Use deposit code SPECIAL for free Rs. 300 ticket and 5x Depositor Free Roll tickets**
Sunday Supersonic
With its hyper-turbo structure and large guaranteed prize pool, the Sunday Supersonic offers a shot at big money and only a few hours to play.
Prize Pool: Up to Rs. 70,000
Buy In: Starting Rs. 100
*Minimum deposit amount: Rs. 1,500
***minimum deposit amount: Rs. 20,000
What are you waiting for? Head to PokerStars.in and end that week on a good note!