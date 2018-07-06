Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

We Found A Way To Make That Sunday Better: Sunday Tournaments on PokerStars.in

PokerShots
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
30   //    06 Jul 2018, 15:35 IST

Sunday Tournaments on PokerStars.in
Sunday Tournaments on PokerStars.in

If you thought that sun-soaked brunches or afternoon siestas were the best things about Sunday for you, think again. A little birdie tells us that PokerStars.in has launched their Sunday Tournaments, where you can play for less and qualify with the help of low buy-in satellites.

Want To Get In On It?

To find a Satellite, all you need to do is download the PokerStars client/mobile app, select ‘Tourney’ > ‘Satellite’ > ‘All’. This is all you need to check latest start-times and get hustling!

The Offerings

All games are No Limit Texas Hold ‘Em with varying re-buys or re-entries.

Sunday Warm-Up

Kick off that Sunday with a share of a huge guaranteed prize pool in one of the largest tournaments of the week. Buy in directly, or win your seat via hundreds of low buy-in satellite tournaments throughout the week.

Prize Pool: Up to Rs. 1,00,000

Buy In: Starting Rs. 100

Sunday Storm

Sunday Storm is ideal for players of all levels and bankrolls and makes your choice easier with an option for a direct buy-in or winning your seat for less.

Prize Pool: Up to Rs. 5,00,000

Buy In: Starting Rs. 50

Use deposit code STORM for free Rs. 300 ticket and 5x Depositor Free Roll tickets*

Sunday Special

With the biggest prize pool of all the Sunday tournaments, you get the chance to take on players from across India in be crowned a Sunday Special champion.

Prize Pool: Up to Rs. 25,00,000

Buy In: Starting Rs. 100

Use deposit code SPECIAL for free Rs. 300 ticket and 5x Depositor Free Roll tickets**

Sunday Supersonic

With its hyper-turbo structure and large guaranteed prize pool, the Sunday Supersonic offers a shot at big money and only a few hours to play.

Prize Pool: Up to Rs. 70,000

Buy In: Starting Rs. 100

*Minimum deposit amount: Rs. 1,500

***minimum deposit amount: Rs. 20,000

What are you waiting for? Head to PokerStars.in and end that week on a good note!

Daenarys Takes Down Sunday Million Anniversary "TAKE 2"...
RELATED STORY
WSOP Circuit Events 2018-19 About To Commence; Schedule...
RELATED STORY
The 2018 Rattlesnake Open About To Unveil On the 30th Of...
RELATED STORY
Mayank Jaggi Collects INR 38.68 Lakh At The 2018 Wynn...
RELATED STORY
WSOP- Nikita Luther And Giuseppe Pantaleo Win The $1K Tag...
RELATED STORY
Win some, Lose some: The Battle of Rules & Regulations...
RELATED STORY
Poker Face? Nope, Poker Players Shouldn't Have A Face At All
RELATED STORY
5 Poker Manners that you need to follow while playing
RELATED STORY
WSOP Gets PokerCentral And Twitch.TV Together On-board As...
RELATED STORY
Here's All You Need to Know About GPL's Qualifiers on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us