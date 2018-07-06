We Found A Way To Make That Sunday Better: Sunday Tournaments on PokerStars.in

Sunday Tournaments on PokerStars.in

If you thought that sun-soaked brunches or afternoon siestas were the best things about Sunday for you, think again. A little birdie tells us that PokerStars.in has launched their Sunday Tournaments, where you can play for less and qualify with the help of low buy-in satellites.

Want To Get In On It?

To find a Satellite, all you need to do is download the PokerStars client/mobile app, select ‘Tourney’ > ‘Satellite’ > ‘All’. This is all you need to check latest start-times and get hustling!

The Offerings

All games are No Limit Texas Hold ‘Em with varying re-buys or re-entries.

Sunday Warm-Up

Kick off that Sunday with a share of a huge guaranteed prize pool in one of the largest tournaments of the week. Buy in directly, or win your seat via hundreds of low buy-in satellite tournaments throughout the week.

Prize Pool: Up to Rs. 1,00,000

Buy In: Starting Rs. 100

Sunday Storm

Sunday Storm is ideal for players of all levels and bankrolls and makes your choice easier with an option for a direct buy-in or winning your seat for less.

Prize Pool: Up to Rs. 5,00,000

Buy In: Starting Rs. 50

Use deposit code STORM for free Rs. 300 ticket and 5x Depositor Free Roll tickets*

Sunday Special

With the biggest prize pool of all the Sunday tournaments, you get the chance to take on players from across India in be crowned a Sunday Special champion.

Prize Pool: Up to Rs. 25,00,000

Buy In: Starting Rs. 100

Use deposit code SPECIAL for free Rs. 300 ticket and 5x Depositor Free Roll tickets**

Sunday Supersonic

With its hyper-turbo structure and large guaranteed prize pool, the Sunday Supersonic offers a shot at big money and only a few hours to play.

Prize Pool: Up to Rs. 70,000

Buy In: Starting Rs. 100

*Minimum deposit amount: Rs. 1,500

***minimum deposit amount: Rs. 20,000

What are you waiting for? Head to PokerStars.in and end that week on a good note!