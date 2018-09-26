All You Need To Know Before Playing Online Real-Money Poker

Poker is not based on sheer luck. It requires skill and strategic gameplay, especially Texas Hold‘em, Omaha, Seven Stud, Razz and Five Draw. Poker has become the online card gaming fascination for money making over the years.

Online poker platforms are exciting without the hassle of travelling to casinos. While playing online poker with real money, there are a few things one must know - reputation, cashout, and fairness of the website. It is legal to make money on online poker tournaments.

Always do your research of the websites to know their legitimacy. Legitimate ones come with necessary licenses and online security software. Any good website comes with software for Windows or Mac and apps for Android or IOS. Fund deposits can be done via card or net banking which is available on most of the websites.

In case your cards are not accepted then you can use the help of money transfer services like Skrill, EntroPay or Neteller. You just have to create a free account, after which one can deposit money directly into the respective poker website’s account. For cash withdrawal/s the websites usually cut TDS and other taxes from a player’s earnings and he/she can get a cheque which takes about 5 business days.

Reputed websites will have daily tournaments or big tournaments with huge prize pools once in a while. Small start-up bonuses are often given on sign-up. A good poker gaming website will always have a customer loyalty programme. Often loyalty rewards are redeemable in cash.

Texas hold‘em and Omaha are the most popular among all the online poker games. For a new player on the online poker platform, try watching live tournaments by buying tickets to the events. Also, consider downloading books or tutorials for a better understanding of this online game.

While playing online, keep in mind that a player cannot read the facial expressions of other players in online poker, hence it is wise to start with low stakes and at a single table. Look out for pot limit and avoid joining a no-limit table if you are a newbie to online poker.

The reputed websites for poker will always have heavy traffic, so for smooth functioning of your play, always keep your desktop software and apps updated.

Poker is super fun if played in the right way and you might as well make some money while you are at it.