Win some, Lose some: The Battle of Rules & Regulations for Online Gambling

News 15 // 29 Jun 2018, 19:42 IST

When will online poker enthusiasts win the legal battle?

On one hand, we have a new breed of determined individuals all paced up to unravel the mystery of poker and, on the other, there’s a judicial system reluctant to take down legal ambiguity surrounding the card-game.

Legal issues pertaining to the game have been looming from time to time without providing any conclusive results. This, of course, has added to the mystery of poker but, in a non-exciting manner.

Once again, the Gujarat High Court has stalled the fate of poker in the state of Gujarat by at least a month.

The High Court has adjourned the two petitions for later dates. The one dated for June 25 - the appeals filed by Indian Poker Association (IPA) Secretary KN Suresh, Hotel Ramada Ahmedabad and Aman Chabbra - will now appear on July 26, 2018.

And another hearing scheduled for June 26 - filed by Dominance Games Pvt. Ltd - will take place on August 30, 2018. The division bench comprises of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi.

It looks like poker enthusiasts in the country will have to wait long before this legal battle is shipped.

Netherlands To Re-regulate Online Gambling Laws

The west, however, is making impressive progress when it comes to legal regulations relating to poker or casinos.

Last week, a statement by Sander Dekker, Minister for Legal Protection of the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security clearly indicated that he is planning for a “more robust gaming policy in the Netherlands.”

Regulated online gambling is on its way, it seems. The ministry has outlined a plan which will change the Remote Gambling Act of Netherlands. The changes are meant to regulate online gambling better and ensure the safety of the players.

Dekker and his ministry are taking initiatives that will offer a more liberal approach towards online gambling but with assured safety for users.

Kentucky To Legalise Sports-Betting, With A Heavy Price

In a similar event in Kentucky, the state’s Senators are keen on legalizing sports betting in the state. However, it’s the bad news that's hogging all the limelight.

A 3% tax on handle - which is the total amount wagered on sports. Senator Julian Carroll (D – Dist. 7) pre-filed BR 29. The bill requires to implement a sports betting system at licensed horse racing tracks and off-track betting avenues.

The other implication would be a surge in the license fee costing around $250,000 per year. In short, the sports-betting industry will be doomed even before it takes off.

In a not-so conducive environment for sports-betting, can players hope to encounter a better deal for their stakes?