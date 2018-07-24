World Poker Tour India Season 2- Welcome Abode!

World Poker Tour India Season 2

The world knows it- India is madly in love with poker! What else could be the reason the top poker companies across the globe are just pouring in with offerings left, right and center. Talk about tournaments or leagues, the country is on a spree of tourneys one after the other. Looks like we are just not done with our young guns killing it at foreign felts. The Indian poker circuit wants its fair share of home-ground runs as well.

The World Poker Tour India, Take 2!

The Popularity of poker, in the country, has catapulted tremendously in the last few years. This is largely owing to the fact that the young breed of urban India is all in for what was outcasted as a taboo. Poker fandom is no longer limited to playing poker but uplifting it to the status of a mind-sport is what patrons are aiming for. Therefore, not surprising that one of the biggest global brands in poker, the World Poker Tour(WPT) is coming back to India for a second season this year. After an overwhelming response last year when WPT hosted its first tournament series in the sub-continent towards the end of 2017, WPT India is all set to come back this November.

The Adda Factor

The World Poker Tour has added two news stops for their upcoming season in the Asia-Pacific region. One is WPT Vietnam and the other is WPT India. The Vietnam series is scheduled from September 26 to October 4, 2018, at Pro Poker Club in Ho Chi Minh City. In India, Adda52 has partnered to host the series between November 13-19, 2018 at the Deltin Royale Casino in the Goa.

Commenting on the venture, Mohit Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Adda52.com said, “We are excited to host the second season of the WPT at India’s largest casino, Deltin Royale in Goa. With a population of 1.3 billion, India has a booming poker scene and the game is growing in popularity by the day. WPT India is a perfect fit for the Indian poker community and puts India firmly on the global poker tournament map.”

The WPT Main Event

The WPT India Main Event is scheduled to take place three days, November 16-19. The buy-in for the ME is marked at INR 55,000. The series will include the popular WPT India High Roller, Superstack, Bounty, and Shootout events.

Last year, WPT India Main Event gathered 527 entries. It was shipped by poker pro-Vikash Mantri for INR60,30,000.

