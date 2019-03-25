World Poker Tour (WPT) DeepStacks Vietnam Main Event: Lone Indian Survivor Alok Birewar In Final 14

PokerShots FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 9 // 25 Mar 2019, 14:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Total of 15 Indians were in play day before on Day 2.

Day 2 began day before yesterday at the World Poker Tour DeepStacks (WPTDS) Vietnam Main Event and three Indians were in the top ten chip stacks. According to previous plays, the Pro Poker Club in Ho Chi Minh has proven to be a brilliant venue for Indian players since Abhinav Iyer and Dhaval Mudgal won the Main event of different tours in the last 6 months here.

Total of 15 Indians were in play day before on Day 2. A couple of them got eliminated just before the money bubble arrived, with 87 players being paid out a minimum of VND 37,160,000 (INR 1.1 Lakh). Sumit Sapra and Shashank Jain were the two Indians to take away minimum cashes even though Sapra was a chip leader in one of the starting flights.

A couple more Indians got eliminated as the play continued including players like Yasheel Doddanavar, Neel Joshi and Vinay B. Eka Vedantham got out in 29th position, hitting the rail soon after his Aces cracked to Ashish Munot for a respectable prize of VND 73,110,000 (INR 2.18 Lakh). Munot got out soon after, in 20th place for VND 125,370,000 (INR 3.74 Lakh).

Alok At WPT Deepstacks

Alok Birewar seems to hold the fort all by his own at the Pro Poker Club as only 14 players bagged their chips as the day ended. Birewar begins 12/14 with a stack of 715,000 and he would have to do amazingly well on Day 3 if he has to get ahead of his competitors. Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Jin Yong is in the lead with a massive stack of 3,255,000.

Birewar has made some deep runs, has been a consistent live poker player in the past and has a few Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT) titles attached to his name, The minimum payout he will receive here is VND 184,280,000 (INR 5.5 Lakh) if he gets out in 14th place. But he’s got his target set only on the VND 2,777,360,000 (INR 83 Lakh) 1st place cash prize!

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!