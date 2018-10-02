World Series of Poker Europe 2018 | WSOPE 2018

King's Casino, Rozvadov, WSOPE 2018

After the successful conclusion of World Series of Poker 2018, WSOP is all set to host World Series of Poker Europe 2018 events beginning 9th October, 2018.

The series will have 10 WSOP gold bracelets to win in its events which have a total guaranteed prize money of €13 Million.

Europe’s richest poker festival is again being held at King's Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, after successfully hosting the event in 2017.

King’s Casino, through a multi-year deal, has become the permanent home for WSOPE, which is now an annual event.

WSOPE History

WSOPE, the first live tournament extension of the famous WSOP, was founded in 2007 by Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

After hosting events in London, Cannes, Paris, and Berlin, the series moved to King’s Casino in Rozvadov, the Czech Republic in 2017.

King’s Casino was established in 2003 and is known to deliver first-class service, and is expected to hold the beacon high for the coming events.

WSOPE 2018

The WSOP Europe 2018’s first event will begin on Tuesday, October 9th, at 6:00 P.M. The event, Colossus No-Limit Hold’em, has €550 buy-in and a guaranteed prize pool of €1,000,000.

The concluding event of the tournament will be held on Friday, November 2nd when the final table of the Main Event will be held.

The buy-in amounts at the 10 events at WSOP will range from €550 to €100,000. The buy-in for the Main Event is €10,350, and its guaranteed prize pool is €5 million.

Besides the Main event at WSOPE 2018, High Roller event has a €5 million guaranteed pool prize. €3 million more are being awarded as guaranteed pool prizes through rest of the events.

