World Series Of Poker Europe (WSOP-E): What’s in it to look for?

King’s Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic is hosting the 11th edition of World Poker Series Europe (WSOP- E), which opened on Tuesday. This championship with a 10- event schedule is all set to be a star-studded one with poker circuit’s who’s who flocking down from across Europe. With the Americans killing it at poker, it goes without saying that the USA cadre will be in attendance. The events will also have an attendance of amateur players aspiring to establish their names in the poker industry.

Player of the Year: What went unnoticed

The World Poker Series (WSOP) Player of the Year contest has always been fiercely battled for. And the Player of the year had gone overlooked by many in the poker industry.

Famous U.S. poker pro Shaun Deeb won his fourth WSOP bracelet. What went unnoticed was that since the tournament and the Championship Event took place simultaneously, the 1162.6 points earned by Deeb launched him to secure the first place with 4334.06 points on a whole. This empowered him with a lead of 600 points when he left Las Vegas.

Will the Legacy of “High Rollers” Continue?

Last year, the event saw a tremendous 113 entries which made this event famous for being the most sought after one. This year, the poker champions are all set to hit the felts for this event scheduled for October 24th. In 2017, Niall Farrell busted Benjamin Pollak to win the bracelet as well the $871,986 top prize.

This year the event will have the attendance of Farrell and Pollak certainly. But there will also be U.S. players, all set to take the poker industry with a storm. German poker pros such as Stefan Schillhabel, Steffen Sontheimer and maybe Fedor Holz. As well as France’s Sylvain Loosli and Antoine Saout.

Like last year, will an amateur win the title again?

Since the inception of WSOP- E Main Event, the winners have always been a poker professional. The inaugural winner being poker pro-Annette Obrestad and her successors John Juanda, Phil Hellmuth, Adrian Mateos, and Kevin MacPhee has always been the best at their sport.

The question still remains in focus as to who will win the top prize this year. WSOP- E would prove to be how WSOP Las Vegas was before a group of professionals decided to contest in such championships. As poker has always surprised and shocked its fans for making the impossible happen, WSOP- E will be a delight for them to practically be hooked on to.

