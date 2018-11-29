WPT India 2018: Sacheen Ramchandani Wins Ship It Event; Pratik Goel Emerges Champion Of Shootout Event

The World Poker Tournament, India has rolled out successfully and apart from the Main Event, many other events proved to be promising for poker players. One such event was Event #6: INR 20k Shootout NLH and another was INR 7k Ship IT Event.

The Shootout NLH Event

The event started with players having a stack of 10,000 and those who survived until the end entered the final round with a stack of 100,000.

Many known faces of the poker circuit enlisted themselves for the event. The game was set to have a 6-Max final table. A total of 50 entries were registered and each table had 10 players.

The winners from these players entered the final table and constituted the top 5 at the event. The top five included PokerBaazi CEO Navkiran Singh, Amar Katharani, Abhishek Rathod, Vaibhav Arora, and Pratik Goel.

The heads-up battle between Singh and Goel was an exciting affair. Singh decided to go all in with 3s 4h. Goel responded with a call holding As Jd. A 7c 3h 7d on the flop favored Singh, however, a Jc on the turn and an Ac on the river sealed Goel’s victory as he seized the top prize worth INR 3,87,700.

Final Table Results:

Pratik Goel - INR 3,87,700 Navkiran Singh - INR 2,36,400 Vaibhav Arora - INR 141,900 Amar Katharani - INR 104,000 Abhishek Rathod - INR 75,600

The Ship It Event

In the Ship It Event, the rules were set forth. Re-entry was allowed only in the First round, barring the same for the Final Round which started at 10:30 p.m.

The event hosted familiar faces of the poker industry namely, Abhishek Jalan, Zarvan Tumboli, Sanjay Taneja, Mayank Jaggi, and Anup Palod.

WPT received a total of 110 entries for this event, with each table having an open hand flip. One outlasting player went forward to create the final table. These players started the Final Round with a stack of 12,000 each and all the 11 players managed to bubble the money.

Many celebrated players were a part of the game however, Sacheen Ramchandani survived till the end and emerged the winner, taking home the top prize worth INR 2,35,000.

For Ramchandani, it was his maiden WPT title and he achieved the feat by defeating the famous, Mayank Jaggi who took home a prize worth INR 1,41,000.

Apart from these, many well-known players were part of the money bubble including last year’s runner-ups Abhishek Jalan and Kalyan Chakravarthy.

Top 11 players at INR 7k Ship It Event:

Sacheen Ramchandani - INR 2,35,000 Mayank Jaggi - INR 1,41,000 Ansar Khan - INR 88,000 Kabir Uppal - INR 60,000 Ankush Agarwal - INR 45,000 Kalyan Chakravarthy - INR 36,500 Lokesh Budhiraja - INR 30,200 Abhishek Jalan - INR 25,500 Yudhishter Jaswal - INR 23,500 Kunal Kubba - INR 22,000 Dinesh Kukreja - INR 21,400

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!