WPT Montreal winner Patrick Serda beats Ema Zajmovic

13 Nov 2018

The WPT Montreal with a buy-in of CAD $5300 saw Patrick Serda beat the likes of Ema Zajomvic (the winner of WPT last year) who came very close to winning this year’s WPT!

The Final Table saw the star names of Sorel Mizzi, Upeksha De Silva. Serda closed in on a whopping $668,388. The event was demarcated as something one should not miss! The Playground Poker Club saw serious action with over 791 players being beaten by Serda.

He was quoted “It’s great; it feels a lot better than previous wins. I’m not really sure why it feels like this but I worked for it more this time around.”

This victory brings the poker player’s live tournament winnings to a total of $1.75 million! He won $75,000 of it at the 2016 EPT High Roller $10,300 buy-in at Prague against Will Kassouf.

The WPT 2017-2018 season was held in Goa, India. It had a prize pool of almost half a million dollars. The WPT saw a large number of players from all over the world. This battle was carried out in Deltin Royale Casino, Goa, India. There were 527 entrants in the main event. The buy-in amount did not deter the players.

The WPT 2017 Montreal saw Mike Sexton win his first ever WPT. In his illustrious career, his only missing component was a WPT feather in the cap. He got this jewel in the cap, in the wee hours at the Playground Poker Club.

He defeated his counterpart from the pool of 648 players. This was his third WPT and as they say third time’s a charm, he won the title, CAD $425,980, the Playground Poker Club Championship Belt, a gorgeous Hublot watch and of course last but not the least the coveted his name etched in the WPT Champions Cup. He has been the voice and the face of WPT for almost 15 years. 2009, he was inducted in the Poker Hall of Fame.