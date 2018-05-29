WSOP Circuit Events 2018-19 About To Commence; Schedule Announced In A Press Release

The WSOP Circuit Events 2018-19 season is on its way. Recently, in a press release, WSOP announced the schedule for the 2018-19 season. The season is scheduled to start on the 2nd of August, at Harrah’s Cherokee in western North Carolina. This time, it is expected that 28 stops would be a part of the season. The season's end would also be hosted by Harrah at New Orleans in the edition which would begin on 9 May, 2019.

Last season, the events registered approximately 1,33,892 entries and more than $6,65,85,658 were awarded to the winners. But this season will have more for the players in terms of benefits. Instead of running with the status quo after a record-setting year, the WSOP has introduced several new updates and offerings to the Circuit.

Benefits To Players In the Upcoming Season

Here is the information regarding the benefits for players as per the press release-

More Starting Chips: Each WSOP circuit ring event will equip the players with more starting chips against the regular buy-in. The most popular price points, the $365 (now $400) and the Main Event (now $1,700) will increase starting stacks 50% each. So, in an event with buy-in $400, players will receive an initial stack of 15,000 chips. Also, this time the Main Event begins with a 30,000 starting stack.

Price Point Polishing: WSOP's new price points for this season will lessen the hassle for both the customer and cashier and also beef up the prize pool. Buy-ins will now feature $250, $400, $600, $1,125, $1,700, $2,200, $3,250 and $5,300 ranges. The new primary price points will be $250, $400 & $600, while higher buy-ins remaining the same at $1,125, $2,200, $3,250 and $5,300.

Introduction of Big Blind Ante: Making the upcoming season even more exciting, some events will feature the Big Blind Ante format. This format was tested in the last circuit season and has been featured by some play at the 2018 WSOP. This innovative format has received approval from all over for its ability to reduce a player's frustration during the game. Also, the format eases out the chip collection process for the dealer, making the experience positive for all.

“For our fifteenth season, the time was right to take a hard look at our offering and refreshing it to give players a better experience all around,” said WSOP Tournament Director Jack Effel. “Everyone loves more starting chips, and we think things like the Big Blind Ante and larger prize pools will be big hits for all players.”

