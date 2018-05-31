WSOP Gets PokerCentral And Twitch.TV Together On-board As Working Media Partners

WSOP gets together PokerCentral and Twitch to expand their media horizon across all media channels

Pokergo is gearing up for the upcoming WSOP tournament. Pokergo is going to air the coveted tournament as the official media partner. But, the media platform had another surprise in store for us. To make the tournament even more lively for all those poker lovers who won't be present live, Pokergo has got into an association with Twitch.tv.

Twitch will be responsible for the effective streaming of over 31 tournaments and 25 final table, from June 2 to July 14. The action will unfold on twitch.tv/pokercentral and will be embedded in PokerNews' live reporting pages.

Everyone's favourite David Tuchman will bring the action to live with his commentary on Twitch.tv. He will be supported by PokerNews podcast host and former professional poker player Jeff Platt. Variety will be brought into the commentary with the help of period commentary by Twitch poker personalities and other poker pros.

“Year after year, our goal is to provide the highest quality poker content to as large an audience possible,” said Sam Simmons, vice president of content at Poker Central. “To that end, we’re proud to work with our long-time partners at Twitch to produce and distribute additional coverage of the WSOP - the preeminent tournament series in all of poker.”

"The Twitch community thrives on interacting with the best players and witnessing the best plays in poker,” said Farhan Ahmed, head of poker partnerships at Twitch. “Since poker has continued to grow significantly as a content category on Twitch and the World Series of Poker represents one of top levels of competition the sport has to offer, it’s exciting to bring it to our passionate poker fanbase.”

