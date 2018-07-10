WSOP Main Event- Day 3 Ended With Hopes For Many

As per the schedule, the WSOP Main Event Day 3 began on Saturday, July 7, after the survivors from the qualifying flights came together to pursue their dream of becoming the world champion. The field started with 2,786 players and later whittled down to 1,182 who returned on day four.

At The End Of Day 3

A prize money of $8.81million and the bracelet are reserved for the winner of the Main Event. But, the huge prize pool promises at least cash of $15,000 to each player from here on. In Sun Geoum started off as the chip leader on Day 4 with 16,96,000 followed by Frank Flowers at 16,24,000.

An interesting turn of events landed Geoum the first position but, it was Flowers leading the run for the most part of the day.

This is what the philanthropist and poker enthusiast, Frankie Flowers, said after the fourth level ended. “I’m having a blast, bro. We’re just chilling, having a great time. I’m at over 1.2 [million] right now. I’m running really good, I had a lot of really good hands, had a couple of guys try and bluff me off … I’ve just been running good and it feels like it’s meant to be.”

Top 10 Chip Counts:

In Sun Geoum – 16,96,000

Frankie Flowers – 16,24,000

Alexander Wong – 14,31,000

Samuel Bernabeu – 14,18,000

Eric Sfez – 13,90,000

Michael Lavenburg – 13,56,000

Julius Malzanini – 12,92,000

Alexandro Tricarico – 12,89,000

Kaylen Lebaron – 12,84,000

Barbara Enright – 12,60,000

Other notables who made into Day 4 include Eric Froehlich (12,35,000), Ben Yu (10,40,000), Paul Volpe (9,89,000), 888poker Ambassador Chris Moorman (9,69,000), and ten-time bracelet winner Phil Ivey with 8,27,000 chips.

Day 4 of the Main Event began at 11:30 am on Sunday, July 8. ESPN and PokerGO are streaming the coverage on a delay.