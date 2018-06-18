Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WSOP: Only 18 Seats Left At The $1 Million Buy-In Big One For ONE DROP

With just a month for THE $1 Million Buy-In Big One For One Drop, there are just 18 seats left.

PokerShots
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News 18 Jun 2018, 14:34 IST
13

World Series Of Poker - Final Table
WSOP- Only 18 Seats Left At The $1 Million Buy-In Big One For ONE DROP

The biggest buy-in tournament of the world-The WSOP $1,000,000 buy-in Big One for ONE DROP is returning for the third time. Left with 18 seats only, this WSOP event is still a month away. It is the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino where the tournament will take place on July 15.  

The Big One Grandeur

The tournament will be televised by ESPN2 on July 16th and 17th. PokerGo will also be live streaming all the action at the tables.

For those who are hearing of the $1 million Big One for ONE DROP tournament for the first time, it’s a rake free charity event that spans across 3 days. 8% of the buy-in goes to the ONE DROP Foundation. The foundation works towards providing access to safe water to people around the world.

Speaking on the 3rd running of the Big One, Jack Effel, tournament director at the WSOP said, “That a charitable poker tournament could have such an impact is simply astonishing. Since 2012, through15 tournaments and player donations, over 12,000 individuals have contributed to raising over $20 million for the cause of access to safe water.

"This has had an incredible impact on the lives of over 170,000 people in need. Both from the poker and humanitarian aspects, the whole poker community and us at WSOP are lucky to be a part of this."

The Playing Punters

The list of 30 confirmed players includes 22 professional poker players and 8 businessmen. If the tournament hits the 48-player cap, the prize pool post charity share will add-up to $44,160,000. The entire list is yet to be disclosed.

But, you catch a few names debuting the deal. Bryn Kenney, Nick Petrangelo, Rainer Kempe, Dominik Nitsche, Steffen “Goose” Sontheimer, Jason Koon and, Adrian Mateos.

Your Chance Of Making It Big

While the buy-in to this coveted WSOP tournament might be eye-watering, don’t get overwhelmed. After all, what are satellites for? On 14 July, at noon, you can play a $10,300 mega satellite that will feed into a $100,500 satellite at 6 PM.

Therefore, your chance of making it big isn't going anywhere. All you need to do is sharpen your skills and get an ace up your sleeves to seal this mind-blowing deal.

